Nutritionist-Approved: 5 Juices That Boost Summer Skin Glow

With the summer sun blazing overhead, our skin often takes a hit. From sunburns and tanning to a loss of natural glow, the heat brings along its own set of skincare challenges. So, what can you do to maintain that radiant, healthy skin during the hotter months? Worry not — Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has the perfect answer. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her top 5 summer juices that can help revive your skin from the inside out.

Without further ado, here are the 5 must-have juices for glowing summer skin:

1. Sugarcane juice with a hint of lemon

This hydrating beverage, made from naturally sweet sugarcane juice and enhanced with just a touch of zesty lemon, serves as a refreshing source of nourishment. The vitamin C present in lemon plays a crucial role in boosting the body's collagen production, which in turn contributes to achieving skin that appears firmer, more supple and beautifully radiant.

2. Beetroot and amla juice

A powerful combination of beetroot and amla forms a vibrant juice that is densely packed with potent antioxidants. These antioxidants work effectively to counter inflammation and neutralize the harmful effects of free radicals. As a result, this juice supports skin health by promoting a complexion that looks healthy, luminous and full of natural glow.

3. Coconut water

Known for being a naturally rich source of electrolytes, coconut water is exceptionally effective in replenishing the skin's moisture levels by hydrating the skin cells from within. It also contains cytokinins, compounds believed to have anti-aging properties. Additionally, its ability to support collagen production helps in enhancing skin firmness and achieving a more youthful overall appearance.

4. Ash gourd and mint juice

This refreshing juice blends the high water content of ash gourd, which aids significantly in maintaining optimal skin hydration, with the cooling freshness of mint. Mint is a natural source of antioxidants, which are known for their role in helping to protect the skin against various forms of damage, thereby supporting overall skin vitality.

5. Amla turmeric juice shot

This concentrated health shot combines the benefits of amla, which is rich in vitamin C and known to stimulate collagen synthesis, with the powerful qualities of turmeric. Turmeric possesses both anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, making it highly effective in aiding internal cleansing of the body and preventing common skin concerns such as breakouts and irritation.

So, go ahead and add these refreshing juices to your daily diet – your skin will thank you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.