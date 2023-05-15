Beat The Heat With This Delicious Beet Lemonade

Beetroot lemonade is low in calories and high in water content

Beetroot is a bright and colourful superfood that offers a variety of health benefits, making it an ideal food to consume in the summer. During the summer season, our body requires more hydration and nutrition due to the excessive heat and sweat that causes dehydration and loss of essential nutrients.

Beetroot is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that helps to boost the immune system, improve digestive health, and reduce inflammation, to name a few benefits. To help us incorporate this superfood to our summer diet, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a quick beet lemonade recipe.

Benefits of consuming this drink, according to the nutritionist:

Beets are a good source of potassium, a mineral and electrolyte that can help the body to stay cool during the summer. Lemon juice contains electrolytes helpful to prevent electrolyte imbalance and dehydration, during the summer. Ginger is a boon for digestion and helps with the management of stomach issues brought forth by summer, like indigestion, bloating etc. The powerful antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties of mint make it effective for body odour.

Ingredients:

½ cup beetroot

Ginger, ½ inch

2 cups water

1 lemon

1 tbsp-soaked chia seeds

Mint leaves, a few

Instructions:

1. ﻿﻿﻿Firstly, peel and cut beetroot into pieces

2. ﻿﻿﻿Now add ginger and beetroot pieces to a blending jar and blend it to smooth.

3. ﻿﻿﻿Now transfer that to a large mixing bowl and add 1 cup water and mix well.

4. ﻿﻿﻿Then squeeze lemon juice and mix.

5. ﻿﻿﻿Add chia seeds and crushed mint leaves in a serving glass and pour the juice.

6. ﻿﻿﻿Serve it immediately

Some more benefits of eating beetroot:

Beetroot is rich in nitrates that are converted into nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator that enhances blood flow and oxygen supply to the muscles and tissues. This can increase energy levels and endurance during workouts and activities. Beetroot contains betaine, which helps to improve liver function, detoxify the body and maintain optimal health. It is a good source of fibre that helps to regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. It is low in calories and high in water content, making it a perfect food for weight loss and hydration. Fifthly, beetroot is packed with Vitamin C, an antioxidant that strengthens the immune system and increases collagen production. Beetroot is high in potassium and magnesium that help to regulate blood pressure, reduce stress levels and promote relaxation.

Incorporating beetroot into your diet can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy the summer season to the fullest.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.