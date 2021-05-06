Nutritional Needs During Pregnancy: Expert Recommends Intake Of These 4 Micronutrients

Pregnancy diet: Consuming nutritious foods during pregnancy is essential for growth of the child

Highlights Eat a nutritious diet during pregnancy

Add enough iron to your pregnancy diet

Vitamin D helps in optimal growth of the bones

During pregnancy, you will receive a plethora of opinions and advice on what you must eat or not eat to help in the overall development of the baby. However, when it comes to important micronutrients that one must consume during the gestation period, both, awareness and knowledge are limited. To address the issue, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal posted a video on Instagram about the four micronutrients that pregnant adults must incorporate into their diets. According to Namami, folic acid, iron, vitamin D and calcium are extremely important during this period. In the video, she said, "Micronutrients requirement during pregnancy: There is an increased demand for micronutrients to support the growth of the baby. Here are 4 micro-nutrients a pregnant woman should focus on!"

Pregnancy: Do not miss these micronutrients

1. Folic acid

Speaking about Folic Acid, the dietician said that the micronutrient is extremely important during pregnancy. "Deficiency of folic acid can cause neural tube defects," she said. "To avoid this, make sure you start consuming supplements before pregnancy. Consume 400 micrograms of folic acid in a day and continue this during the pregnancy, especially during the first trimester."

Leafy greens contain good amount of folic acid

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Iron

"During pregnancy, there is an increased demand for blood in the body. So make sure that you meet the requirements," the expert said, adding, "For the first trimester, you can consume 20-30 milligram of iron in a day. In the second trimester, consume 30-40 milligram of elemental iron in a day. In the third trimester, have 60-70 milligram of elemental iron in a day." Nmami explained that only 10 percent of elemental iron is absorbed in the body.

Also read: Nutritionist Reveals How Much Weight Is Safe To Gain During Pregnancy

3. Calcium

Calcium is essential for the growth of the baby's bones and teeth. "Pregnant adults should get 1100 milligram of calcium in a day," the expert said.

Also read: Vitamin D Requirement During Pregnancy: Benefits, Daily Requirement, Food Sources And Much More

4. Vitamin D

About vitamin D, Nmami said, "Pregnant or not, you must ensure that you get 600 international units of vitamin D every week."

The expert also added that excess of supplements is also harmful. "High levels of vitamin A can cause birth defects," she said, citing an example. Nmami also asked viewers to consult their healthcare provider before taking supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.