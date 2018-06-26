If You Have These Signs, It Could Mean Nutritional Deficiency; Check Now

Nutritional deficiency can cause scalp issues in the body

Highlights Bleeding gums can be a risk factor of nutritional deficiency Hair loss and scalp issues occur because of nutritional deficiency Eating healthy foods can help in meeting nutritional deficiencies

Nutritional deficiencies are quite common in people in the present times. Having extremely hectic work schedules gives very less time for people to actually focus on what they are eating. Ordering food from restaurants or eating unhealthy has become a part of daily routine. There are people who eat food from outside (not home-cooked food) at least once a day, every day. Eating unhealthy creates nutritional deficiencies in the body. Slowly, these nutritional deficiencies begin to show strong signals in the body. But despite these signals, we refuse to eat healthy or even get a medical check-up to see if everything's alright!

Nutritional deficiency can cause hair loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Let's take a look at some strong signals which our body gives regarding nutritional deficiencies and how to take care of them:

1. Bleeding gums

Mostly, we confuse bleeding gums as a result of toothbrush stroke or a toothbrush with rough bristles. However, bleeding gums can also be a sign of Vitamin C deficiency. Vitamin C is important for the purpose of maintaining oral hygiene and overall health care. Apart from repairing cells, Vitamin C also performs the function of healing wounds and strengthening immunity. It acts as an antioxidant and offers protection to the body from oxidative damage. Deficiency of Vitamin C in the body can cause bleeding gums and even loss of tooth over time.

You can make up for Vitamin deficiencies in the body by eating foods rich in Vitamin C - like orange, lemon, kiwi, guava, strawberry, bell peppers, broccoli, sprouts, etc.

Also read: Celebrity Nutritionist Suggests Some Basic Dos And Don'ts For Summer

2. Keratosis Pilaris

Keratosis Pilaris is a health condition in which certain body parts like arms, cheeks, butts and thighs develop little bumps which might either be red or white in colour. At times, these bumps might even have ingrown hair. This condition is more common in children and tends to fade away on growing up.

Apart from genetic issues, deficiency of Vitamin A and C can also cause keratosis pilaris. Leafy greens veggies, fruits, meat, eggs and fish must be consumed in order to meet such nutritional deficiency.

3. Mouth ulcers/cracks

Cracked lips, cracked corners of the mouth and mouth ulcers are often because deficiencies of important vitamins and minerals. Certain nutrient deficiencies can cause mouth lesions and cracked mouth corners as well.

Apart from taking medication, you need to eat foods rich in vitamins, iron other essential minerals in order to take care of nutrient deficiencies. You need to eat more leafy green veggies like spinach and kale, nuts, legumes, fish, meat and eggs. Eating healthy and nutritious foods can help in getting rid of the aforementioned symptoms.

Mouth ulcers can be caused because of nutritional deficiency

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: Best Ways To Take Care Of It

4. Restless leg syndrome

Restless leg syndrome is a nerve disorder which makes you prone to discomforting and unpleasant sensation in the leg. This pain or discomfort further increases when you are trying to sleep or take rest. The restless leg syndrome is quite a common problem. It is more common in women than men. Mostly, this happens because of lack of sufficient iron in blood.

Consuming iron rich food can help in bringing relief from the restless leg syndrome. Fish, legumes, nuts, grains, dried fruits and whole grains are all rich sources of iron.

5. Scalp issues

Scalp issues like dandruff or having a flaky scalp are other signs that your body gives because of nutritional deficiencies. Dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis are conditions which can affect the scalp health. These conditions are mostly restricted to oily parts of the body. While itchy and flaky scalp are result of dandruff in hair, seborrheic dermatitis might also spread to face, chest and groin.

Having a healthy and nutritious diet can actually help in getting rid of such scalp issues. Low levels of Vitamin B2, B6 and B3 and zinc are major reason for scalp issues. You can include leafy greens, fish, meat, poultry, seeds, nuts and eggs to keep scalp issues at bay.

Dandruff can be the result of a nutritional deficiency

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Signs That Your Body Is Not Getting Enough Magnesium

6. Brittle hair

Lack of sufficient Vitamin B7 or biotin can cause spilt ends, hair thinning and hair loss. Lack of Vitamin B7 also affects nails in the same way. Deficiency of biotin can cause muscle, fatigue, cramps, etc. Pregnant women are more prone to risks of biotin deficiency.

Food sources of Vitamin B7 include egg yolks, banana, dairy products, meat, nuts, seeds, spinach, broccoli, sweet potato etc.

7. Hair loss

Yes, the primary cause of hair loss is nutritional deficiency. Deficiency of iron, zinc and Vitamin B3 and Vitamin B 7 are the main culprits behind this. While zinc is responsible for protein synthesis and cell division, iron is responsible for hair growth.

Eating more grains, fish, meat, eggs, meat, nuts, seeds and legumes can help in treating hair loss.