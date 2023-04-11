Nutrition: Is Taking Probiotics Daily A Good Idea? (Pros & Cons)

Probiotics can help boost our overall health

Probiotics have become increasingly popular in recent years as they can improve digestion, boost immunity, and promote overall health by helping to balance the good and bad bacteria in our gut. However, as with all supplements, there are pros and cons to taking probiotics daily. In this article, we will explore whether taking probiotics daily is a good idea.

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that can be found in some foods and supplements. They are beneficial bacteria that help to break down food, boost the immune system, and maintain a healthy gut flora. Taking probiotics daily through supplements has become a popular and convenient option for many people. Read on as we discuss some pros and cons of consuming probiotics daily.

Pros & Cons of consuming probiotics daily:

Pros

1. Improved Digestive Health

The most apparent benefit of taking probiotics daily is improved digestive health. If you have digestive issues like bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea, probiotics can help to normalise bowel movements and ease discomfort.

2. Boosts Immune System

Probiotics aid in fighting off harmful bacteria by stimulating the production of antibodies in the body. Consuming probiotics daily improves the body's natural defence system and helps the body fight off infections.

3. Promotes Mental Health

Probiotics are also beneficial for mental health. Several studies have found a link between the gut and our mood, and probiotics can help improve symptoms of anxiety and depression. By reducing inflammation and stabilising hormone levels, probiotics help promote positive mental health.

4. Promotes Weight Loss

Taking probiotics daily can promote weight loss by reducing appetite and metabolic rate. Additionally, probiotics help break down and absorb nutrients efficiently, and in turn, help maintain a healthy weight.

Cons

1. Overconsumption Can Have Negative Effects

While probiotics can offer several health benefits, overconsumption can be detrimental to your health. Overconsumption can lead to an imbalance of gut bacteria, causing unpleasant digestive symptoms like bloating and gas.

2. Expensive & Not Regulated

Probiotics are not strictly regulated, which means that supplements can vary in quality and potency. Many probiotic supplements are also quite expensive, making daily consumption financially unfeasible for some.

3. Personalised Strains May Be More Effective

Studies have found that different strains of probiotics may have different health benefits. Therefore, taking daily supplements with a single strain of probiotic may not provide the full spectrum of benefits that a personalised mix of strains might offer.

4. Not Suitable For Everyone

Some people's digestive systems may not tolerate probiotics, resulting in unpleasant digestive symptoms. Additionally, people who are immunocompromised or taking certain medications should consult with their doctors before taking probiotics daily.

However, overconsumption can have negative effects, and daily use may be expensive and not suitable for everyone.

If you are planning to take probiotics daily, it's essential to choose high-quality supplements from reputable manufacturers. Additionally, it's recommended to start with a small dose and work your way up to avoid unpleasant side effects.

Overall, taking probiotics daily can be a good idea, but it's essential to maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and consult with your doctor to decide whether probiotic supplements are suitable for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.