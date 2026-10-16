Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned home after undergoing spine surgery following an accident in Bali. Her team has confirmed that she has been discharged from the hospital and is now focusing on her recovery. While the actor is reportedly doing well after the procedure, her team has indicated that complete recovery will take time. Spinal injuries can require weeks or even months to heal, depending on the type of fracture, its severity and whether surgery is needed. While some fractures can heal with rest, medication and external support, more complex injuries may require surgical intervention followed by rehabilitation. But how long does a spine fracture take to heal? What determines recovery time, and which warning signs should not be ignored after a spinal injury? According to Dr Vinit Banga, Director of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, the healing time for a spinal fracture depends on the seriousness of the injury and the individual's overall health.

How Long Does It Take To Recover From A Spine Fracture?

A spinal fracture occurs when one or more bones in the spine, called vertebrae, break or crack. These fractures can range from relatively minor injuries to severe damage that affects the stability of the spine or puts pressure on the spinal cord and nerves. Dr Banga explains that an uncomplicated spinal fracture may take around six to 12 weeks to heal. However, recovery from more complicated injuries can extend over several months, particularly when surgery and rehabilitation are required. The recovery timeline may vary depending on the type of fracture.

Minor spinal fractures: These may heal within six to eight weeks, provided the spine remains stable and the patient follows the recommended treatment plan. Compression fractures: These generally take around six to 12 weeks to heal. In these injuries, a vertebra partially collapses, often because of weakened bones or trauma. Severe or unstable spinal fractures: These can take three to six months or longer to recover from, especially when surgery is required to stabilise the spine or address damage to surrounding structures.

It is important to remember that bone healing and complete recovery are not the same. Even after a fracture begins to heal, a person may need additional time to regain strength, mobility and confidence while performing everyday activities.

READ | Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To Mumbai After Suffering Spinal Fracture In Bali: The Long-Term Impact Of Spinal Injuries

What Factors Affect Recovery From A Spinal Fracture?

The time required to recover from a spinal fracture varies from person to person. Several factors can influence how quickly the injury heals and when a patient can safely return to normal activities.

1. Severity and location of the fracture

A stable fracture without nerve damage may heal more quickly than an unstable injury involving multiple vertebrae or damage to the spinal cord. The location of the fracture and the extent of surrounding tissue damage also influence treatment and rehabilitation.

2. Age and bone health

Age, bone density and underlying conditions can affect the healing process. People with osteoporosis or weakened bones may take longer to recover from certain spinal fractures.

3. Nutrition and lifestyle

Adequate nutrition supports bone healing. A balanced diet containing sufficient protein, calcium and vitamin D, as recommended by a healthcare professional, can help support recovery. Smoking can interfere with bone healing and may increase the risk of complications.

4. Treatment and adherence to medical advice

Following medical instructions is essential. Patients may need to restrict certain movements, wear a prescribed brace or attend follow-up appointments to monitor healing. Returning to strenuous activity too early can interfere with recovery or worsen an injury.

Does A Spine Fracture Always Require Surgery?

The treatment depends on the type of fracture, spinal stability and whether nerves or the spinal cord have been affected. Many stable spinal fractures can be managed without surgery. Treatment may include pain-relieving medication, activity modification, a prescribed back brace and supervised rehabilitation, depending on the nature of the injury. However, surgery may be necessary when a fracture makes the spine unstable, causes significant deformity or compresses the spinal cord or nerves. Procedures may involve stabilising the affected vertebrae using screws and rods or other techniques selected by the treating surgeon.

Following surgery, patients may require a structured rehabilitation programme to rebuild strength, improve mobility and gradually resume everyday activities. The pace of rehabilitation depends on the procedure performed, the extent of the injury and the patient's progress.

What Should Recovery After Spine Surgery Look Like?

Recovery after spinal surgery is not the same for everyone. Some patients may be able to walk with assistance relatively early, while others may require a longer hospital stay and more extensive rehabilitation. Doctors generally advise patients to follow their individual recovery plans rather than use pain levels alone to determine when they can resume normal activities. Depending on the injury and procedure, recovery may involve:

Gradually increasing walking and other permitted movements. Avoiding heavy lifting, twisting or strenuous exercise until medically cleared. Taking prescribed medicines and attending follow-up appointments. Following physiotherapy recommendations to restore strength and mobility. Monitoring the surgical wound and reporting any signs of infection or other complications.

Patients should not attempt exercises, stretches or rehabilitation movements without medical guidance, particularly after an unstable fracture or spinal surgery.

Which Symptoms After A Spinal Injury Need Immediate Medical Attention?

Back pain is common after a spinal injury, but certain symptoms may indicate nerve damage or another serious complication. Seek immediate medical attention if a person develops new or worsening leg weakness, numbness, difficulty walking or loss of sensation after a spinal injury. Loss of bladder or bowel control, or numbness around the groin and inner thighs, can indicate serious nerve compression and requires emergency assessment. After surgery, patients should also promptly contact their treating team if they develop fever, increasing redness or discharge around the wound, worsening pain or other unexpected symptoms. A suspected spinal fracture should not be managed through self-medication or unassessed movement. If a serious spinal injury is suspected, avoid unnecessary movement and seek emergency medical assistance.

An uncomplicated spinal fracture may take around six to 12 weeks to heal, while severe or unstable fractures can require three to six months or longer for recovery. Surgery, when necessary, may help stabilise the spine, but regaining strength and returning to routine activities can take additional time.

In Nushrratt Bharuccha's case, her discharge from the hospital is an encouraging step, but her individual recovery timeline will depend on the exact nature of her injury, the surgery performed and her progress during rehabilitation. The most important part of recovery is following medical advice, avoiding premature physical exertion and recognising warning signs that require urgent attention

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.