Not Sleeping Enough? These 5 Habits Could Be The Culprit

Drinking too much caffeine can make it hard for you to fall asleep

After a long day of toiling, a good night's sleep is what provides our body and mind with much-needed relaxation. Dozing off may be one of the most common activities, but it is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Getting sound sleep ensures that you wake up fresh the next day and remain active. But if you are having an interrupted sleep then it can take a toll on your productivity. Many of us struggle to get full 6 to 8 hours of sleep and there are several factors that could be behind this. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, making certain changes in lifestyle and ditching some habits can help us get a night of good sleep. Below are some tips offered by the nutritionist in her latest Instagram post.

Ditch these habits for a good night's sleep

1. Excessive screen time before bed

The nutritionist explains that the blue light emitting from the bright displays of our phones disrupts our circadian rhythms and doesn't let us get a restful sleep. The light tends to suppress our body's production of melatonin, a hormone which controls the sleep-wake cycle. Insufficient levels of this hormone can cause insomnia, daytime sleepiness, and irritability, she adds.

2. Not soaking up the sun enough

Being holed up inside your house for the whole day and not basking in the sunlight can cause melanin consumption to fall. This in turn affects the production of melatonin and prevents good sleep.

3. Too much caffeine

Sipping coffee throughout the day may make you feel energetic but excessive consumption of caffeine can keep you from falling asleep. The nutritionist says that too much coffee can do harm to our bodies and should be avoided.

4. High stress levels

Switching from one side to another and failing to keep the eyes shut could be due to high levels of stress. Lack of sleep triggers our body's stress response system and in turn elevates the level of the stress hormone called cortisol, which further impacts sleep.

5. Feast before bed

Late-night snacking is indeed enjoyable but the nutritionist suggests that one should avoid consuming heavy meals before bed to get a good sleep. She says that eating a large amount of food before bed time makes it difficult for the body to digest it, which affects our sleeping pattern.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.