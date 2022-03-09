No Smoking Day: Heres The Significance Of The Day And Ways To Quit Smoking

No Smoking Day: Quit smoking today!

Every year on the second Wednesday of March, No Smoking Day is observed. It falls on March 9 this year. Even though we all know that smoking is bad for our health, quitting the habit appears to be a difficult task. The goal of No Smoking Day is to raise public awareness about the dangers and consequences of smoking, as well as to assist smokers in quitting. “Quitting smoking doesn't have to be stressful” is this year's theme.

Significance

The main goal of this day is to raise awareness about the detrimental health impacts of smoking and other forms of tobacco intake. The important message is to assist smokers in quitting their harmful habit.

One of the worst habits a person may develop is smoking. Though people are aware of the dangers, thousands begin smoking every day. Coughing and throat irritation are the first symptoms of smoking, followed by bad breath and stinky clothes. More serious illnesses, such as heart disease, bronchitis, pneumonia, stroke, and a variety of cancers may develop over time.

So, it's critical for people to understand how smoking might harm their health and to try to quit as soon as possible. Although having control over an addiction like smoking might be difficult and requires a lot of drive and dedication, it is not impossible.

Here are some tips you must follow if you want to quit smoking:

Have milk: It is said that milk helps you get rid of smoking. One must consume at least two cups of milk every day. You can have a cup of milk just when you have an urge to smoke. If you don't like plain milk, you can simply have it combined with some fruit or add some saffron to it. You can also have lassi for that matter. These drinks will not only reduce your urge but also uplift your mood.

Rainbow diet: The more toxins are removed from your body, the more you'll be able to control your craving to smoke. Have a rainbow diet that includes a lot of fruits and vegetables. Plants are loaded with phytonutrients like carotenoids, ellagic acid, resveratrol, flavonoids, etc, which help in eliminating toxins from the body.

Keep yourself occupied: If you are constantly occupied with work or busy doing something, there are fewer chances that you'll get the craving to smoke. If you are constantly loaded with work, you may not even get the thought of smoking.

Have lots of water: Our body needs water in large amounts. It not only keeps us hydrated and boosts digestion but also helps a person trying to quit smoking. Water helps you get rid of the toxins from your body. It flushes out nicotine and with its' withdrawal comes the urge to smoke. Basically, keep yourself hydrated through the day.

Have fruits: Grab fruits like pineapple or grapes, or just popcorn, carrots, cucumber, or celery when you feel like smoking. During withdrawal, you must avoid coffee and alcohol, as these may cause you to smoke. Exercising on a regular basis helps in the removal of toxins from the body.

There are no set rules or diet to help you quit smoking. But we just hope these tips help you get closer to your goal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.