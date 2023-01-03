New Year 2023: These Daily Habits Will Help You Stay Healthy In 2023

Regular exercise and a balanced diet are crucial for good health

Do you make resolutions every year? Many people do believe in making promises to themselves to adopt new habits and also, sometimes, to improve themselves as individuals. After all, what's better than doing something new right from the start of the year? New Year comes with renewed enthusiasm and new beginnings. There are many people who decide to eat healthy food also. Whereas, for some others, the new year resolution can be something as good as devoting more time to exercising every day. Well, if you are someone whose new year's resolutions were built around concepts related to health, then, nutritionist Lovneet Batra's latest Instagram update is going to pique your interest. She shared a poster on Instagram Stories listing some habits that will help you in living a healthy lifestyle.

Here are some habits to take over in 2023:

1) Mood diary - It's important to sort your emotions and introspect every day. Lovneet says that you must tune in with your emotions and improve your mental health by journaling about your mood. This will help you out in many ways.

2) Commit to a 10-minute walk - Walking should be an important part of your daily routine. Take out some time, every day, to walk for some time. Walk for ten minutes each day. Gradually, add minutes, distance or more 10-minute walk into your day, Lovneet says.

3) Make one change at a time - Focus on one change at a time, and stick to it. Lovneet states that your resolutions do not "have" to start on January 1. Take control of one habit, and then move on to the other.

4) Digital detoxes - We all know that excess screen time can be very harmful to your eyes. It can impact everything from your eyesight to your sleep habits. So, make no-screens rules before bed (at least one hour before) to capture better sleep. Maintain sleep hygiene.

5) Make mental health your priority - This is one of the most important points you need to keep in mind. Don't let anything disturb your peace of mind.

Take care of your health and develop some habits that will keep you in good health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.