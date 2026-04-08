New Diabetes Generic Drug Gets Approval In US Market: All About Dapagliflozin

In a significant development for diabetes treatment, Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of dapagliflozin tablets, according to a report by Press Trust of India. The medication, available in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths, is prescribed to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, alongside diet and exercise. The company also stated that it is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug marketing exclusivity in the United States.

Dapagliflozin belongs to a class of drugs that has transformed diabetes care in recent years, not just by lowering blood sugar levels, but also by offering additional benefits for heart and kidney health. With type 2 diabetes rising rapidly in India and globally, understanding how such medications work, and why they matter, is crucial for patients and caregivers alike.

What Is Dapagliflozin And How Does It Work?

Dapagliflozin is part of a class of medicines known as SGLT2 inhibitors (sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors). These drugs work by helping the kidneys remove excess glucose from the body through urine.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, this mechanism reduces blood sugar levels independently of insulin, making it particularly useful for people with insulin resistance.

More Than Just Blood Sugar Control

Modern diabetes care focuses not only on glucose control but also on reducing complications. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that diabetes significantly increases the risk of heart disease and kidney damage. In this context, dapagliflozin has shown added benefits:

Heart health: Studies indicate reduced risk of heart failure

Studies indicate reduced risk of heart failure Kidney protection: Slows progression of chronic kidney disease

Slows progression of chronic kidney disease Weight and blood pressure: May support modest reductions

Clinical trials published in journals indexed by National Center for Biotechnology Information have demonstrated these broader protective effects.

What The Approval Means

According to PTI, Zydus Lifesciences will manufacture the drug at its facility in Ahmedabad. The company cited data showing dapagliflozin tablets recorded annual US sales of USD 10.2 billion, underlining strong global demand.

The approval also grants 180 days of shared exclusivity, allowing the company to market the generic version alongside limited competition. This could potentially improve affordability and access, especially for long-term conditions like diabetes.

Who Can Benefit From This Drug?

Dapagliflozin is prescribed for:

Adults with type 2 diabetes

Patients needing additional blood sugar control beyond lifestyle changes

Individuals at risk of cardiovascular or kidney complications

However, it is not recommended for type 1 diabetes or certain kidney conditions without medical supervision.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Like all medications, dapagliflozin may cause side effects. The US Food and Drug Administration highlights potential risks such as:

Urinary tract infections

Dehydration

Increased urination

Patients are advised to consult their doctor before starting the medication.

The USFDA approval of Zydus Lifesciences' generic dapagliflozin marks an important step in expanding access to advanced diabetes treatment options. As type 2 diabetes continues to rise globally, drugs like dapagliflozin offer a dual advantage, helping control blood sugar while also protecting the heart and kidneys. However, experts emphasise that medication should always be combined with healthy lifestyle changes and taken under medical guidance for the best outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.