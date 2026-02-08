New AI System Enables 24x7 Home Health Monitoring By Doctors

An artificial intelligence-based healthcare monitoring system that allows doctors to track patients continuously while they remain at home has been introduced in India, marking a shift towards remote, data-driven medical care.

The system called, iLive Connect, uses wearable sensors to monitor vital health parameters round-the-clock and transmits the information to a central medical command centre staffed by doctors.

According to its developers, alerts are triggered at the first sign of abnormal physiological changes, often before symptoms become visible, and can contact patients and families within minutes if intervention is required.

The technology addresses the growing gap in post-hospital and chronic care, especially for elderly patients and those with cardiac or metabolic conditions.

How The Monitoring Works?

Patients wear an FDA and CE approved biosensor patch and a wristband that record multiple health indicators, including heart rhythm, oxygen levels, breathing rate, body temperature, blood pressure trends, and physical activity.

This data is transmitted wirelessly to a secure cloud platform and then relayed to a medical command centre staffed by specialised doctors. Artificial intelligence analyses the incoming data to identify subtle changes that may indicate early deterioration.

Doctors On Duty Around The Clock

Cardiothoracic surgeon and the founder of this AI-based technology, Dr Rahul Chandola, said that doctors will always remain on duty at the command centre, actively tracking patient data in real time.

"Unlike conventional monitoring, which often reacts after symptoms appear, the system focuses on predictive monitoring, flagging risks in advance," Dr Chandola said.

Senior interventional cardiologist, Dr Viveka Kumar, co-founder of the platform, said the model effectively brings ICU-level observation into the home environment, particularly for high-risk patients.

Preventing Emergencies Before They Happen

Doctors at the command centre analyse long-term health patterns rather than isolated readings. For example, changes in sleep duration over several days or fluctuations in blood pressure trends can prompt early medical advice.

According to Dr Kumar, such continuous data analysis helps prevent medical emergencies and reduces the cycle of repeated hospitalisation that many patients face after discharge.

Focus On Post-Discharge And Elderly Care

Healthcare experts involved in the project say the system is particularly relevant during the post-discharge phase, when patients are vulnerable to complications but often lack constant medical oversight at home.

Senior citizens living alone and patients with cardiac, metabolic, or respiratory conditions are considered among the primary beneficiaries.

What Early Data Suggests?

An observational study conducted over 10 weeks involving 410 patients using the system reported a 76 per cent reduction in repeat hospital admissions, according to data shared by the developers.

Early complications related to cardiac conditions, blood pressure instability, metabolic disorders, and post-discharge recovery issues were identified through continuous monitoring, the data showed.

While larger and independent studies will be needed to assess long-term impact, the technology is being positioned as a potential shift in how home-based healthcare and post-hospital care are delivered in India.

