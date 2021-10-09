Navratri 2021: Fast The Right Way With These 7 Tips That Can Help Keep Energy Levels Intact

Navratri 2021: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated while fasting

Navratri has arrived, and so have the fast and the Garba celebrations. The auspicious 9 days of Navratri are filled with joy and celebrations. To enjoy the festivities, it is vital to balance your energy levels while fasting. Generally, eating food is the best way to give yourself a shot of energy in the middle of the day. A few healthy diet tips can keep you energised even when you're fasting. Here are some of these tips that can help you boost energy levels while fasting.

Navratri fasting 2021: Tips to maintain energy levels

1. Hydrate

Dehydration is a sneaky cause of fatigue. Sipping fluids like water, juices, coconut water, etc. will provide you satiety and boost your energy levels by deterring dehydration and loss of minerals from the body.

2. Sleep

A small nap will re-energise your system. A 15-20 min nap is enough to give your body adequate rest. Also, ensure 7-8 hours of sleep at night.

Navratri 2021: A healthy sleep cycle can keep you energetic and healthy

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Devouring nuts, dried foods and seeds

Nuts are a great option to snack on. Most nuts like almonds, walnuts and cashews have high-calorie density and abundance of proteins, carbs and healthy fats which furnishes steady and sustained energy boosts. Remember, do not overconsume.

Seeds are rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and proteins.

Also read: Navratri 2021: Top 5 Tips To Follow During Navratri Fasting That Can Aid In Weight Loss

4. Incorporate bananas

Having this potassium and vitamin B6 rich fruit is one of the best ways to maintain your energy levels.

You can have it mashed with avocados or sprinkled with chopped walnuts, raisins and cranberries. You can also cherish it in the form of a smoothie. Blend bananas, yoghurt, milk and honey for potassium and calcium-rich sweet smoothie.

5. Sweet potato

It is one of the traditional go-to fasting foods. Sweet potatoes are delicious and nourishing. You can enjoy them in the form of a tikkis or roasted finger chips.

Also read: Health benefits of buckwheat (kuttu)

6. Apples

This little red piece is a storehouse of carbohydrates and fibre. The rich content of natural sugars and fibre makes it a source of slow and sustained energy release.

Apples are loaded with essential nutrients like fibre, carbs and more

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Yoghurt

Milk and milk products are an important part of a fasting diet. Yoghurt is an incredible snack to fuel your day. It can be used in the form of smoothies or lassi.

Bonus tip

You should opt for small meals at regular intervals to keep your metabolism going and have the sustainable release of energy rather than consuming a large heavy meal.

(Garima Goyal is a Ludhiana-based dietician)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.