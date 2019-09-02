National Nutrition Week: Do You Feel Tired All The Time? Here's A Diet Plan That Can Help You

National Nutrition Week: A balanced diet and good night's sleep can make you feel energetic

National Nutrition Week 2019 started on September 1 and will run till September 7. The week is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of right kind of nutrition for kids, adults, adolescents and the elderly. Lack of proper nutrition can make you gain weight, lose weight without trying or result in excessive fatigue or tiredness. In this article today, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about foods that can help you feel energetic and pump you up on times you are feeling excessively tired or fatigued. She says, "The type of lifestyle we are leading is one of the major causes for feeling too drained out or out of energy. Other than that, dealing with high tide like work pressure at office and home with negligible nutrition is what that makes us feel lethargic."

Lack of physical exercise, irregular sleep pattern, irregular meals, opting for processed food items and most importantly lack of nutrient-dense diet can result in less energy and fatigue.

According to Nmami, foods that are the rich source of healthy carbohydrates, fats, protein and fiber should be consumed to combat physical dullness.

She suggests the following foods for times you are feeling drained of energy:

1. Fresh fruits or fruit smoothie: Fruits provide natural sugar (fructose) and ample amount of nutrients including antioxidants and phyto nutrients. They can make for a power-packed natural source of body fuel.

2. Fatty fish like salmon and tuna: They are an excellent source of protein and B Vitamins that provide the body with sustainable energy.

3. Eggs: Protein in eggs can help in providing energy to the body.

4. Whole grains: Oats, quinoa, and rice are abundantly rich in fiber, protein and carbs. They are a great source of energy for the body.

5. Vegetables: Make sure include a variety of vegetables in your diet to avoid feeling excessively tired or fatigued.

Preventive tips for tiredness and fatigue

Here's a disclaimer! Getting old isn't the only reason to feel tired and fatigued. Poor diet, lack of physical activity and more indulgence in processed food are other major causes for feeling tired all the time. Follow these tips to avoid feeling tired all the time:

1. Start your day with 30 minutes physical activity (yoga, running, brisk walk or cycling can work).

2. Drink plenty of water (around 8-10 glass). One glass of coconut water a day can also hydrate you by providing natural electrolytes.

3. Try and eat after every two hours. Choose to have, fruits, nuts, seeds, sautéed vegetables, sprouts or whole wheat/ multi grain sandwich with veggies of your choice.

4. Never skip any of your meal just because of "running late scenario" and for quick weight loss.

5. Avoid eating fried and processed food.

Here's a simple diet plan to feel energetic at all times by Nmami

Early morning: 1 glass lukewarm flaxseed water with handful of soaked nuts (almonds, walnuts) Breakfast: Scrambled egg sandwich (multigrain bread) with 1 glass low-fat milk or Vegetable poha with 1 glass low fat milk Mid-morning: 1 glass mixed vegetable juice or 1 seasonal fruit of your choice Lunch: 2 bran chapatti with paneer vegetable and cucumber raita + salad Mid-meal: 1 cup unsweetened tea or coffee with roasted fox nuts Pre-dinner: 1 bowl of mix veg soup Dinner: Soya nugget wrap (whole wheat) or vegetable brown rice or roasted/ grilled chicken with what tortilla Post-dinner: 1/2 glass turmeric milk with pinch cinnamon powder or 1 cup chamomile tea

(Nmami Agarwal is a nutritionist at Nmami Life)

