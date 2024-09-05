National Nutrition Week 2024: Make These Changes To Your Diet To Make It Nutrient-Dense

Implementing these changes gradually will help you create a more nutrient-dense diet

National Nutrition Week is observed from September 1st to 7th each year to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition and promote healthy eating habits. We can use this week to educate you on how you can make your diet more nutrient-dense. By incorporating whole grains, a variety of colourful vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats, and by reducing processed foods and added sugars, one can significantly increase the intake of essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Such changes not only improve overall health and immunity but also help prevent chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Read on as we share some tips to help you make your meals more nutrient-dense.

Tips to help make your meals more nutrient-dense

1. Incorporate more whole grains

Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, oats, and barley are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals compared to refined grains. Swap out white rice, pasta, and bread with whole grain options to boost fibre intake, which supports digestion and maintains steady blood sugar levels.

2. Add more colourful vegetables

Eating a variety of colourful vegetables ensures a diverse intake of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Aim to fill half of your plate with different vegetables, such as leafy greens, bell peppers, carrots, and beets. This practice not only provides essential nutrients but also helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

3. Include healthy fats

Healthy fats, like those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, are essential for brain function, hormone production, and the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. Replace unhealthy trans fats (found in fried foods and processed snacks) with these sources of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.

4. Prioritise lean proteins

Lean proteins, such as chicken, turkey, tofu, beans, lentils, and fish, provide essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and overall health. They are also lower in saturated fats compared to red meats. Make it a point to include a source of lean protein in every meal.

5. Embrace fermented foods

Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha are rich in probiotics, which help support gut health. A healthy gut microbiome is linked to better digestion, immunity, and even mental health. Introduce small amounts of these foods into your diet, such as a serving of yogurt or a spoonful of sauerkraut daily, and gradually increase your intake.

6. Include a variety of nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are packed with healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They can help reduce inflammation and improve heart health. Add them to your diet by sprinkling them on salads, yogurt, or cereal, or have them as a snack.

7. Season with herbs and spices

Herbs and spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, and oregano are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. They enhance the flavour of your meals without adding extra calories or sodium. Experiment with different spices in your cooking to not only enhance flavour but also to reap the nutritional benefits.

Implementing these changes gradually will help you create a more nutrient-dense diet and improve overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.