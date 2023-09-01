National Nutrition Week 2023: 10 Most Nutritious Foods You Must Add To Your Daily Diet

National Nutrition Week 2023: Green veggies are packed with vitamins A, C, and K

Every year, from 1-7 September, National Nutrition Week (NNW) is commemorated to raise public awareness of the importance of nutrition. The cornerstone that determines a person's entire well-being is adequate nutrition since it helps people maintain their health status and experience normal growth and development.

Every person should acquire mindful eating habits in order to live a healthy lifestyle and avoid diseases. While a bad diet may increase the risk of sickness and morbidity, a balanced and diverse diet enhances quality of life.

The Food and Nutrition Board, a division of the Indian government's Ministry of Women and Child Development, organises NNW every year. National Nutrition Week was started in 1975 by the American Dietetic Association (ADA), now known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This week aims to raise public awareness of the numerous advantages of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

In 1980, the idea of National Nutrition Week was enthusiastically received by the general public, and so the celebrations were expanded to a whole month. In 1982, when the government began a number of activities to inspire, inform, and educate people about a nutritious diet and its link to lifespan and good health, National Nutrition Week was first celebrated in India.

We can utilise this week as a way to educate ourselves and people around us on Nutrition, the importance of eating a nutritious diet and share tips to help improve our diet. Keep reading as we list some of the most nutritious foods you can add to your diet.

10 of the most nutritious foods you can add to your daily diet:

1. Spinach

Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron, calcium, and fibre, spinach helps boost the immune system, improve bone health, and support digestion.

2. Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and protein, salmon promotes heart health, improves brain function, and reduces inflammation.

3. Greek yogurt

High in protein, calcium, and probiotics, Greek yogurt supports gut health, strengthens bones, and aids in weight management.

4. Blueberries

Loaded with antioxidants, vitamins C and K, and fibre, blueberries enhance brain function, protect against oxidative stress, and improve heart health.

5. Quinoa

A complete protein source, containing all essential amino acids, quinoa offers a good source of fibre, iron, and magnesium. It aids in weight management, supports digestion, and improves blood sugar control.

6. Almonds

Packed with healthy fats, fibre, and vitamin E, almonds boost heart health, aid in weight management, and promote clear skin.

7. Lentils

A great source of protein, fibre, iron, and folate, lentils support heart health, aid in digestion, and help stabilise blood sugar levels.

8. Sweet potatoes

Rich in vitamins A and C, fibre, and antioxidants, sweet potatoes improve eye health, boost the immune system, and promote healthy skin.

9. Chia seeds

Containing fibre, healthy fats, and iron, chia seeds aid in digestion, promote satiety, and support brain health.

10. Broccoli

Packed with vitamins C and K, fibre, and antioxidants, broccoli strengthens the immune system, supports digestion, and aids in bone health.

These foods benefit our health by providing essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals crucial to maintaining optimal bodily functions. They support a strong immune system, promote heart health, aid in digestion and weight management, enhance brain function, improve blood sugar control, boost bone health, and offer various other benefits for overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.