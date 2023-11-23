Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak In China: What We Know So Far

The affected children have reported symptoms including lung inflammation and high fever.

China has reported a mysterious pneumonia outbreak. The northern part of the country is witnessing a surge in hospitalization. Earlier this month, Chinese health officials from the National Health Commission informed about increasing cases of respiratory illnesses across the country during a press conference. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also asked China to share more data about the pneumonia cases. WHO has also urged the country to take actions that can help reduce the risk of infections.

The world witnessed the Covid-19 pandemic which also emerged from China. Will this mysterious pneumonia invite another pandemic? Let's understand the key aspects of this ongoing outbreak.

Here's what we know so far about the outbreak

The mysterious pneumonia outbreak sweeping through schools and other educational institutions is affecting children, especially in Northern China. A surge in hospital admissions across the country has been observed as per recent developments. The affected children have reported symptoms including lung inflammation and high fever. ProMED, a public disease surveillance system, also flagged the presence of undiagnosed pneumonia clusters among children in northern China on Tuesday.

WHO's response

On November 22, WHO released a statement requesting Chinese officials to share detailed information about the clusters of pneumonia in children.

According to WHO, the Chinese authorities have attributed this outbreak to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Also, the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

WHO has also asked the authorities to strengthen the capacity of the health system to manage patients.

Guidelines from WHO that people in China should follow to reduce the risk of respiratory illness:

Timely vaccination

Keep distance from people who are ill

Practice self-isolation when sick

Get necessary testing and medical help on time

Wear masks in public places

Wash hands regularly

It is too early for experts to predict a pandemic. However, the implementation of all necessary steps is crucial to stop any further spread of this outbreak in China.

