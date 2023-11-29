What Is Mystery Virus Spreading Through China And How India Is Preparing?

The new virus has already hit several schools in China.

The sudden spike in respiratory illnesses across China has brought back memories of the early days of Covid, which had also emerged as a mysterious pneumonia. The new virus has already hit several schools in China, but the government claims that no unusual or novel pathogens have been detected yet.

Most of the cases have been reported in children and the surge has sparked a rush to hospitals by anxious parents, putting top pediatric medical centers under strain. Pictures of overcrowded hallways and children on intravenous infusions have gone viral on Chinese social media. Some parents have also called for temporary school shutdowns to prevent the spread.

When Was The First Case Reported?

China's National Health Commission the first case of an unknown pneumonia on November 13. Since then, there has been a spike in cases, most of them resulting in hospitalisations.

The situation came into the spotlight this week when the WHO asked China for more information, citing a report by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children.

This outbreak is said to be mainly in the capital Beijing, but also in the northeastern Liaoning province and other areas in China. "One major hospital in Beijing has reported that on average every day, they are seeing about 1,200 patients enter their emergency room," Al Jazeera reported last week.

What Are The Symptoms?

Chinese health authorities have said the rising infections are a mix of already known viruses and are linked to the country's first full cold season after strict Covid restrictions were lifted last December.

Symptoms included fever, lung inflammation without a cough, and pulmonary nodules -- lumps on the lungs that are usually the result of a past infection. No deaths have been reported.

At a children's hospital in Beijing on Thursday, several parents told AFP their children had mycoplasma pneumonia, which is a common cause of pneumonia in children that is readily treated with antibiotics.

Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a bacteria that typically causes a mild infection, with symptoms that are similar to a common cold. It rarely requires hospitalisation but sometimes a cough could last for weeks and younger children with a nascent immune system are at greater risk of developing pneumonia.

Can The Virus Spread To India And Other Countries?

Unlike Covid, mycoplasma is a well-known and common germ that tends to cause fresh outbreaks every few years. And other viruses are circulating too, particularly RSV, meaning it's likely that this winter will see countries across the world face a variety of pathogens.

India has issued a directive urging states to review their readiness and put their health infrastructure on alert. State governments in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu have asked hospitals and healthcare staff to ensure preparedness to tackle patients complaining of respiratory issues.

How To Stay Safe From This Virus?

The WHO recommended that people in the affected areas follow the normal rules to avoid respiratory illnesses. These include isolating if symptoms emerge, and getting tested or wearing masks if necessary.

Based on the current information, the WHO advised against any travel restrictions involving China.