Govt Tests Emergency Alert System On Phones: What Is Cell Broadcast And Why It Matters

The Department of Telecom on Saturday sent a pan-India emergency alert on mobile phones. The popup alert, received by smartphone users, contains a test message that informs the users about the government's initiative. The text of the message said, "Test Alert, It is a 'test cell broadcast' message and requires no action from the recipient." The message is dated 28/06/2025 #900.

'Android users can disable these alerts by navigating to 'Settings' > 'Security & emergency' > 'Wireless emergency alerts' and turning off 'Test alerts'. iOS users can disable these alerts by going to 'Settings' > 'Notifications' and scrolling down to turn off 'Test alerts'.

The test message that surprised many users is the government's way to test the emergency cell broadcast technology developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Why does the government send these messages?

The primary purpose of the Cell Broadcast Alert System is to provide real-time alerts during emergencies, helping to save lives by spreading vital information quickly. This advanced technology is designed to notify people about major threats such as earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, or other disasters.

Unlike regular text messages, cell broadcasts can be sent to all mobile phones within a specific geographical area, ensuring wide and immediate coverage without overwhelming telecom networks. Government authorities and emergency services use this system to issue warnings and share crucial updates with the public.

By delivering timely instructions, such as evacuation notices or safety precautions, the Cell Broadcast Alert System plays a critical role in disaster management and public safety, helping citizens act swiftly during high-risk situations.