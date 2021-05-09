Mother's Day 2021: 5 Health Tips For Expecting Mothers Amidst The Pandemic

Mother's Day 2021: Eat a nutritious diet for healthy development of the baby

Motherhood is one of the most beautiful experiences for a woman. It is a life-changing process that comes with its own set of challenges. During the ongoing pandemic, expecting mothers might be worried about the health and safety of the baby. This can increase stress among pregnant women. But following the right precautions can help moms-to-be stay safe and healthy. On the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, here are some helpful tips for expecting mothers that can assist in healthy and safe pregnancy.

Mother's Day: Healthy tips for mom-to-be

1. Consuming the right foods and beverages

A healthy eating plan for pregnancy includes:

Regular intake of fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables as they provide essential vitamins and fiber

Whole grains such as quinoa, oatmeal, whole-grain bread, and brown rice which provides fiber, vitamin B, and other needed nutrients

Low-fat milk and milk products or non-dairy soy, almond, or rice milk with added calcium and vitamin D

Protein from beans, peas, eggs, lean meat, and unsalted nuts & seeds should also be eaten if not allergic

Limit intake of salt, solid fats (like butter and shortening), and sugar-sweetened drinks and foods

Getting the appropriate amount of folate is very important as it helps in preventing birth defects

Mother's Day 2021: Make sure that you consume essential nutrients on daily basis

2. Boost immunity

In the current situation, women need to be more careful during their pregnancy and keep a daily check on their immunity system. Along with regular boosters, it is suggested to take iron and calcium supplements along with protein after consulting the appropriate doctor. Moreover, vitamins C, D and E are also recommended. Healthy fluids, tender coconuts, lime juice and fruits enriched with Vitamin C are advisable.

3. Gain a healthy amount of weight during pregnancy is normal

Gaining a healthy amount of weight during pregnancy is normal and it helps the mother in delivering the baby easily. It also lowers the chances of the mother and her child having obesity and weight-related problems later in life. However, too much or too little weight may also lead to serious health problems and can raise the chances for developing diabetes or high blood pressure during pregnancy.

4. Physical Activity

Regular physical activity can help reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and ease pregnancy discomforts, like back pain. Do simple exercises after consulting your doctor.

Mother's Day 2021: Pregnant women should do simple exercises after under expert supervision

5. Maintain physical and emotional well-being

Soon-to-be mothers should maintain personal hygiene. Wash your hands regularly and ensure cleanliness in the household. it i also essential to maintain a healthy sleep schedule.

Also, it is best to regularly interact with your gynaecologist who can guide you with daily queries and smoothen the process from pregnancy to childbirth.

(Dr Aruna Kalra, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon)

