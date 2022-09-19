Morning Routine: Best Stretching Exercises To Start Your Morning Right

Stretching: Cat-cow pose is a great stretching exercise to practice in the morning

It's not always simple to get yourself out of bed and go in the morning. You could notice that some days you wake up feeling drained, achy, and tense. This could be because you didn't do as much physical activity during the day or spent too much time working on your laptop.

Stretching, along with other regular types of exercise, may help you unwind, improve your flexibility, lessen lower back discomfort, and manage a few other health concerns, according to some research. In this article, we list the best stretching exercises you should add to your morning routine to give your day the best start.

5 stretches to add to your morning routine to kickstart the day:

1. Cobra stretch

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

2. Downward-facing stretch

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Seated forward bend stretch

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Seated forward fold stretch

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

5. Cat-cow stretch

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

Do not speed up, In fact, you are advised to switch positions slowly and gradually

Add these stretches to your morning routine to improve moods, blood circulation, flexibility, and various other functions.

