Monsoon Diet Tips: Do Not Miss These 3 Immunity Boosting Kitchen Ingredients This Season

Post the extreme summer, the monsoon is finally here. It is a pleasant experience. However, these pleasing moments come along with undesirable health conditions such as cough, cold, diarrhea, body ache or flu. It is the time to make necessary changes to your diet for better protection against these monsoon related health issues. A strong immune system is a natural defence that works against these issues and keeps you fit. Your diet helps in building immunity. To know more about some amazing immunity boosting foods that should be a part of your monsoon diet, we spoke to Nutritionist Avni Kaul. Do not skip adding these simple kitchen ingredients to your monsoon diet.

Monsoon diet: Immunity boosting foods you should not miss

Nutritionist Avni Kaul explains, "If you are already following a certain eating style, make some changes to your standard diet by having foods that act easy on your digestive system and at the same time enhances your metabolic rates. Listed below are some wonder ingredients you must try."

1. Garlic

Garlic is packed with antioxidants. These cloves are high in immunity-boosting properties. Additionally, garlic boots digestion and also helps you maintain a healthy metabolic rate. You can add garlic pieces to your favourite foods. One of the best and healthiest methods of enjoying garlic is garlic rasam. A spicy blend filled with the pungent flavors of garlic and black pepper, it can be enjoyed with rice or as a hot bowl of soup. A raw garlic clove can also be consumed as first thing in the morning with a tall glass of water.

Garlic can boost digestion and help you boost immunity

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ginger

The rainy season is usually enjoyed with a hot cup of tea. Ginger tea is quite popular in India. Grate some fresh ginger in a cup of warm water and squeeze in a lemon. Add 1 teaspoon of honey. Your daily dose of immune-boosting supplement is now ready.

Ginger contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help boost immunity. Adding ginger to your diet can also soothe an upset stomach. You can also fight nausea with the help of ginger.

Ginger tea can help fight the symptoms of sore throat

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric, the golden spice is an age-old immunity boosting agent. It has been used in ayurvedic practices for ages. This spice is loaded with medicinal properties. This is a natural antiseptic and antibiotic agent also. Turmeric infused milk is an effective remedy for cough and fever. Haldi can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. You can drink a glass of milk with half teaspoon turmeric and 1 teaspoon of honey to safeguard yourself from monsoon related illnesses.

(Ms. Avni Kaul is a Nutritionist, Wellness Coach, and Certified Diabetes Educator. Also, the founder of NutriActivania)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.