Moisturiser First Or Sunscreen First? Here's The Final Say By Our Dermatologist

What comes first? Sunscreen or a moisturizer?

All of us aspire to follow a beauty routine to take care of our skin. However, only a few can manage to accomplish it. That's because most of us buy different cosmetic products but are confused about how to use them properly. When should we apply moisturiser? Should we apply a serum before moisturiser or after it? Well, if you too are confused about these questions, worry not. We have got the answers for you from an expert. Dr Jaishree Sharad is here with her tips about how to use cosmetic products like moisturiser, sunscreen and serum. She, in the caption, says, "Moisturiser first or serum first, sunscreen first or moisturiser first, serum first or sunscreen first. Confusing... Well not so much."

She gives a thumb rule to follow. She says, "The lightest product must come on skin first." Here are the steps you should follow:

1. Cleanse your face

2. After you cleanse your face, you can use a toner or essence if you want to.

3. You can skip both and just apply a serum.

4. Apply moisturiser.

5. Then apply sunscreen. Sunscreen must be the last layer on your face.

6. Over this layer, you can apply make-up.

At bedtime, the skincare procedure is the same.

1. Remove make-up.

2. Cleanse your face.

3. Then apply the serum.

4. You can apply the targeted cream over it.

5. And, finally top it with moisturiser and do not forget your neck.

Here is Dr Jaishree Sharad's video:

Now, look at Dr Jaishree Sharad's tips about summer skincare. Here are her pointers:

1. In the morning after cleansing your face, use a water-based or gel-based moisturiser to prevent dry/ dehydrated skin.

2. Then apply a matte or gel or water-based broad-spectrum sunscreen, do not forget to reapply every 2 hours if outdoors.

3. Lip balm is essential as dehydration leads to chapped lips. Avoid heavy makeup. When you sweat, make-up can bleed and clog your pores causing milia or acne.

4. Use thermal water mist to wipe off the sweat. Do not rub the skin, always dab the sweat. Drink enough water, tender coconut water, and clear liquids. Keep yourself covered.

5. Wear a wide-brimmed hat.

6. Wear dark sunglasses while stepping outdoors. If possible, avoid stepping outdoor between 10 am and 4 pm.

Here is the video:

Follow these tips for healthier skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.