Missed Your Periods? Nutritionist Lists Down 5 Potential Reasons

Has it ever happened that your menstrual cycle got delayed without any obvious reason? No stress, travel, or diet changes, and yet, your period is nowhere to be found. It can be pretty frustrating! But do not worry, nutritionist Lovneet Batra is here to reassure you. In her latest Instagram post, she shares 5 potential reasons behind delayed periods.

Here are the reasons listed by nutritionist Lovneet Batra

1. Constipation or bad gut health

If you are experiencing constipation or poor gut health, it could delay your period. This is often due to not having enough fibre in your diet, especially soluble fibre. Additionally, a lack of foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics can negatively impact your gut.

2. Excessive workout

Doing too much exercise or engaging in very high-intensity workouts can disrupt your period. If your routine is not balanced across endurance, strength, flexibility and balance, and you are overdoing it, your body might respond by delaying your cycle as a form of stress response.

3. Lack of rest or restful sleep

Sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining hormonal balance. If your sleep hygiene is poor, it can interfere with hormonal regulation.

4. Weight fluctuations

Gaining or losing a significant amount of weight can affect your period. Major changes in body weight can throw your cycle off, as the body reacts to these shifts, sometimes delaying menstruation as it adjusts to the new state.

5. Too much animal protein

Consuming a lot of animal protein – whether from dairy or non-vegetarian sources – can contribute to delayed periods. This is especially relevant if you are not mindful of the quality and source of the animal-based protein you are eating.

“Every girl faces period issues at some point — and a late period without any obvious reason can be super frustrating. Sometimes the real reasons are hidden: sudden weight changes, too much exercise, constipation, or even chronic stress can delay ovulation,” reads the text attached to the post.

So, if you are also dealing with issues related to delayed periods, it is important to focus on these factors and prioritize living a healthy lifestyle.

