Delayed Or Missed Periods? Here Are 6 Possible Reasons Other Than Pregnancy

Missed period is the most common symptom of PCOS

Menstruation is normal vaginal bleeding that women experience every month. One usually starts menstruating at the age of 12 years. However, some might experience menstrual disturbances due to some reasons. Missed or late periods have become a common concern among women these days. However, not many know the possible reasons behind a delayed or missed period other than pregnancy. Recently, Dr. Yuvraj Jadeja, a gynaecologist and fertility expert shared a video on Instagram and explained the possible reasons behind delayed or missed periods. Let's take a look at these.

Reasons behind delayed or missed periods

Before stating the reasons, Dr. Yuvraj says, "First of all it is important to understand that if you are late by 2-3 days, don't panic. You probably might get them soon. Late or missed periods can be caused by many things. Most of the time it's nothing to worry about but see a doctor about them just in case."

1. Chronic stress

Stress can be more harmful than you think. It negatively affects your physical as well as mental health. Not many know that stress can interrupt your menstrual cycle as well.

2. Some medication

A few medications especially anti-anxiety and anti-depression can delay your period. Dr. Yuvraj also mentioned that even antacids can affect your menstrual cycle.

3. Illness

Chronic illness, fever and many other health issues can disrupt your hormones and menstrual cycle.

4. PCOS

PCOS or PCOD has become more common than ever. Irregular menstrual cycle is one of the earliest symptoms of this condition. However, a healthy diet and regular exercise combined with medication for PCOS can help manage this condition and regulate periods.

5. Sudden weight gain or weight loss

Changes in body weight and the amount of fat in the body affect hormone levels. Rapid changes in weight can interfere with your menstrual cycle.

6. Breastfeeding

The hormone used to produce milk in the body can stop you from ovulating and having periods. You might experience some spotting. Once you stop breastfeeding, you might get your periods back on time.

Also, pregnancy: If you are trying to conceive or were sexually active in the previous month, pregnancy could be a possible reason behind it. It is wise to take a home pregnancy test in such a situation.

"Periods can also sometimes stop as a result of a medical condition, such as heart disease, diabetes or an overactive thyroid. If you experience this quite often, it is crucial to see your gynaecologist," the expert added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.