Patient safety cannot be the responsibility of a single programme or department and needs to be embedded across the health system, particularly in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and long-term management of noncommunicable diseases, a senior government official has said.

Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening patient safety, improving quality of care and building safer health systems across the country.

The ministry, commemorated the ‘World Patient Safety Day 2026' with the theme “Safe Care for Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs)”.

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik said that nearly 63 per cent of all deaths in India are attributed to NCDs, making patient safety an important component of healthcare delivery.

Referring to recent achievements in public healthcare, she highlighted that 96 per cent of immunisations and 90.6 per cent of institutional deliveries, as reported under NFHS-6, are being conducted through public health facilities.

She stressed the need to further strengthen quality and safety practices within healthcare institutions, particularly in patient referrals and continuity of care, to ensure timely access to appropriate services and improved health outcomes, according to an official statement on Friday.

Patnaik also emphasised the need for a clear roadmap and action plan to achieve 100 per cent NQAS certification of Ayushman Aarogya Mandir–Sub Health Centres (AAM-SHCs) by March 2027, followed by certification of Ayushman Aarogya Mandir–Primary Health Centres (AAM-PHCs).

She underscored that a structured and time-bound approach to quality assurance would be critical for institutionalising a culture of patient safety across all levels of care.

India has also been strengthening the institutional framework for quality and patient safety through initiatives such as the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and the National Patient Safety Implementation Framework.

The observance of ‘World Patient Safety Day 2026' provided an important platform for bringing together stakeholders, sharing experiences and best practices, and reinforcing a culture of patient safety across all levels of healthcare delivery.

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