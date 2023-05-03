Mental Health: 8 Health Risks Of High Cortisol Levels To Watch Out For

High cortisol levels can lead to other chronic health problems

Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal gland in response to stress. It plays a crucial role in the body's stress response by regulating blood sugar, blood pressure, immune system, and inflammation. Cortisol is also known as the "stress hormone" because it is released in response to stressors, both physical and emotional.

Stress and cortisol are linked because cortisol is released in response to stress. When a person experiences stress, their body releases cortisol to help them cope with the stressor. This can be beneficial in the short term because cortisol increases energy, alertness, and focus. However, if a person experiences chronic stress, their cortisol levels can remain elevated, which can cause a number of health risks.

Here are 8 health risks associated with high cortisol levels:

1. Anxiety and depression

High levels of cortisol can lead to anxiety and depression. Stress triggers the hypothalamus to release corticotropin-releasing hormone, which stimulates the pituitary gland to release adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). This hormone then stimulates the adrenal gland to produce cortisol. An excess of cortisol causes changes in the brain which leads to anxiety and depression.

2. Weight gain

Cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, can cause weight gain by altering metabolism and increasing appetite. It raises blood sugar, leads to the accumulation of fat, and causes insulin resistance. This increase in weight can further increase your chances of developing other chronic diseases caused by obesity.

3. Insomnia

Cortisol regulates the body's sleep-wake cycle. Higher levels of cortisol at night can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia. Poor sleep in general has been linked to worsening heart health, causing weight gain and causing cognitive decline.

4. Diabetes

Cortisol interferes with the body's ability to use insulin, causing insulin resistance. This can lead to the development of type 2 diabetes. As you may know, diabetes is one of the common causes for obesity and can even slowdown weight loss.

5. Immune system suppression

High cortisol levels suppress the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections and diseases. This can keep you at a higher risk of chronic infections and diseases.

6. High blood pressure

Elevated cortisol levels cause an imbalance in the body's electrolytes and sodium levels, leading to an increase in blood pressure. High blood pressure can further lead to other chronic heart problems.

7. Impaired memory and cognitive function

High levels of cortisol can negatively affect memory, attention, and cognitive function. It can also lead to brain shrinkage over time. Also, as mentioned above lack of sleep from high cortisol levels can also cause cognitive decline.

8. Osteoporosis

Cortisol inhibits the absorption of calcium in the gut and stimulates bone breakdown, leading to a decrease in bone density and an increased risk of osteoporosis. Besides osteoporosis the lowered absorption of calcium can also lead to calcium deficiency and other health concerns.

In summary, cortisol is a hormone released in response to stress that plays a crucial role in the body's stress response. However, chronic stress and high cortisol levels can lead to a number of health risks, including weight gain, high blood pressure, weakened immune system, diabetes, anxiety and depression, digestive issues, and memory and concentration problems.

