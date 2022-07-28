Mental Health: 10 Things You Need To Know If You're Considering Seeking Therapy

You are encouraged to be honest and share your thoughts freely when speaking to a therapist

Therapy has emerged as an effective and accessible way to access professional help in regard to one's mental health. Similar to when we get an injury or feel sick and see a physician, a therapist or counsellor helps us navigate how to treat our mental health issues.

Considering getting therapy can be very hard, scary, and confusing if you have not sought therapy before. However, like a physician, a counsellor can help you understand your ailments and how to manage them. We discuss 10 things you should know before you seek therapy.

10 things you need to know if you are planning to get therapy:

1. Discuss policies beforehand

There are some basic and subjective policies all therapists follow. How long is each session, how often they suggest you should take them, how much each session costs, etc. are all questions to be asked before seeking a session. They might also tell you which days they are available and when they are not.

2. Therapy is a process

Like most therapies and treatments, therapy is not a one-session process. You might need multiple sessions or take a couple of weeks or months to see your therapy working. Being consistent is another aspect of successful therapy seeking. Make sure to see your therapist as often as they might recommend.

3. Being honest is the first step toward improvement

Similar to when you discuss your symptoms with your physician, it is important, to be honest with your therapist. It is important to communicate your thoughts and the whole truth. Being honest and sharing all aspects of the topic at hand can help them better understand the situation.

4. Getting better might make you feel worse

The therapy essentially is a tool to improve your mental health. However, improving your mental health can trigger various emotions, traumas, feelings, thoughts, etc. Discussing certain experiences and traumas can make them feel new and trigger your emotions. However, acceptance is the first step towards betterment. Coming to terms with your mental issues can make you feel sad, anxious, etc. but can improve your overall health in the long run.

5. Finding the right therapist can take time

For example, a friend recommended a therapist but they did not work well for you. This does not mean therapy is not for you. Finding a therapist you can easily talk to and who understands you can take time. It is okay to try a few therapists before you find the one that works for you.

6. Share your thoughts, all of them

As discussed above, being honest is key to a successful therapy session. Along with honesty in terms of factuality, it is also important to share all your thoughts. Your intimate life, intrusive thoughts, substance use, etc. all can and should be discussed if relevant to the session. No topics our thoughts are ‘off-limits' when seeking therapy.

7. Therapy sessions are confidential, unless

Therapy sessions are ethically always 100% confidential. What you discuss with your therapist stays between you and them. There are very few necessary cases in which a therapist might make an exception to this clause. In case of child abuse, or any other danger the therapist might seek legal help for everyone's safety. In case a therapist thinks you might be suicidal, they might seek and provide you with what you may need.

8. Therapists are not life coaches

Many often mistake therapies as a way to seek advice. Although a therapist helps you better understand your thoughts and help you manage them. This does not always mean that they will direct you on how to live your life and what to do. They can advise you on how to improve yourself, interpersonal relationships, work, etc. However, these advices only extend to how you decide to use them.

9. Speak up if you don't agree

If your therapist says or advises something you don't agree with, feel free to speak up. It is important to have an open dialogue if there is a disagreement. A therapist is also a human, as much as therapists are taught to be unbiased, there can be opinions that may not resonate with you. You can consider changing your therapist if you experience disagreements often and if they make you feel uncomfortable.

10. Keeping a professional relationship is important

It is important to understand that a therapist is a professional. When someone like a therapist listens to you, supports to, and advises you, it can be difficult to maintain professional feelings towards them. Wanting to befriend your therapist or having other feelings is completely normal even though they cannot be pursued. Consider changing your therapist if your feelings are interrupting the effectiveness of the sessions.

In conclusion, a therapy session may not be as scary as you may think. Therapy can help you manage your stress, mental issues, beliefs, thoughts, etc. in a healthier manner. It is important to understand mental issues similar to physical, take time to heal and manage them. It is necessary to give therapy time to experience noticeable changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.