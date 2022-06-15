Menstruation: 13 Foods To Add To Your Diet That Relieve Menstrual Pain

Ginger or ginger tea can help reduce nausea during periods

Women on an average spend about 7 years of their life menstruating. That indicates how significant and influencing menstrual cycles are. Experiencing menstrual cramps and pain regularly might hinder one's moods as well as their ability to function well. Experiencing menstrual pain poorly impacts one's productivity at work, moods, and many other factors. Besides one's workout routine and lifestyle, menstrual pain is also influenced by the foods one eats. In this article, we discuss the best foods to eat if you wish to reduce your menstrual cramps.

13 foods you should add to your diet that help reduces menstrual pain:

1. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables more commonly known as green leafy vegetables include spinach, kale, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and so on. They are rich in calcium and magnesium, both of which help relieve period pain.

2. Water-rich foods

Lack of water in the body might also cause dehydration and headaches during periods. Eating water-rich foods such as cucumbers, watermelon, etc. ensures your body stays hydrated.

3. Fish

Fish is rich in iron, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. Eating all of these nutrients helps reduce menstrual pain. Eating an omega-3-rich diet has also been proven to better moods.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is a great healing anti-inflammatory spice. Turmeric has also been proven to reduce cramps and other menstrual symptoms.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is a food rich in probiotics and has been proven to nourish the body and protect your vagina from contracting infections that you may be prone to during your menstrual cycles.

6. Quinoa

Quinoa like various other whole grains is a great source of protein for vegans. It is also rich in various nutrients and fibre that might better digestion, which is often compromised during periods.

7. Eggs

Eggs are another popular superfood. They are rich in various nutrients that help reduce menstrual pain. They also keep you fuller for longer.

8. Seeds

Seeds are rich in various nutrients such as protein, omega-3, potassium, magnesium, iron, and so on. All of these nutrients help better menstrual symptoms. Flax seeds in particular help with constipation which is a common symptom of menstruation.

9. Lentils

Lentils are another great source of protein and iron, especially for vegetarians and vegans. They are also filling and might help you avoid unhealthy snacks you might be craving.

10. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is considered a superfood for a reason. Dark chocolate is rich in iron and magnesium. Both of these nutrients reduce period pain. Furthermore, dark chocolate helps elevate mood.

11. Ginger

Ginger has various health benefits and is considered a superfood. Ginger may also help you feel better if you experience nausea during your periods.

12. Nuts

Nuts such as peanuts, walnuts, etc. are rich in protein, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. All of these nutrients have been proven to reduce menstrual pain.

13. Tofu

Tofu is a very popular source of protein and numerous other nutrients. Tofu and various other soy products are rich in iron, magnesium, calcium, and so on.

In conclusion, what we eat has a huge impact on our overall health including our menstrual cycle and symptoms. Along with these foods, we also encourage you to avoid certain foods that might be worsening your cramps. You can also try certain exercises that might help you relieve period cramps.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.