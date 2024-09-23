Menopause: These Exercises Can Provide Relief

These exercises, when done regularly, can help alleviate menopause symptoms

Menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life, marking the end of her menstrual cycles, typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55. It results from a decline in the production of reproductive hormones, primarily oestrogen and progesterone, leading to symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and weight gain. Regular exercise can be highly beneficial in managing menopause symptoms. Physical activity helps regulate weight, improves mood through endorphin release, reduces the risk of osteoporosis by strengthening bones, and enhances cardiovascular health. Exercise, especially strength training and aerobic workouts, can also improve sleep quality and boost overall energy, making the transition through menopause smoother. Read on as we share a list of exercises that might be beneficial in managing menopause.

Here are 8 exercises that can provide relief during menopause

1. Walking

Walking is a low-impact exercise that improves cardiovascular health and helps maintain a healthy weight, which is crucial during menopause when metabolism slows down. It also reduces stress and improves mood by releasing endorphins, natural mood enhancers.

2. Yoga

Yoga combines stretching and controlled breathing, which helps reduce stress and anxiety, common during menopause. Certain yoga poses can also ease joint stiffness and improve flexibility, promoting relaxation and better sleep.

3. Strength training

Strength training helps combat menopause-related muscle loss and improves bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Lifting weights or using resistance bands increases muscle mass, which can boost metabolism and help manage weight.

4. Swimming

Swimming is an excellent full-body workout that is gentle on the joints, making it ideal for menopausal women with joint pain. It improves cardiovascular health, enhances muscle strength, and helps cool the body, which can be especially helpful for reducing hot flashes.

5. Pilates

Pilates focuses on core strength, flexibility, and balance. It helps improve posture and alleviate back pain, which can be common during menopause. The gentle movements also support muscle tone without putting too much strain on the body.

6. Dancing

Dancing is a fun way to stay active and reduce stress. It helps with coordination and balance, improves cardiovascular health, and burns calories. The social aspect of dancing can also enhance mood and reduce feelings of isolation during menopause.

7. Tai Chi

Tai Chi is a form of slow, flowing movements that improve balance, flexibility, and mental clarity. This exercise is particularly beneficial for menopausal women, as it helps reduce stress, enhance mood, and improve sleep quality.

8. Cycling

Cycling strengthens the lower body and provides a great cardiovascular workout. It helps maintain muscle tone, reduce weight, and improve mood through the release of endorphins. Cycling is also low-impact, making it easy on the joints, which may experience discomfort during menopause.

These exercises, when done regularly, can help alleviate menopause symptoms, improve overall health, and promote a sense of well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.