Scientists at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB) here have identified a new mechanism that allows malaria parasites to withstand artemisinin, the world's most widely used anti-malarial drug. The breakthrough study, published as an Editor's Choice article in The Journal of Infectious Diseases, reveals that young red blood cells, known as reticulocytes, can create a protective environment that allows malaria parasites to survive drug-induced stress. The research, led by Christeen Davis and colleagues at BRIC-RGCB, challenges the long-held understanding that artemisinin resistance is driven mainly by genetic changes within the parasite.

Instead, the study shows that the condition of the host cell infected by the parasite can significantly influence the success of treatment.

The study was carried out by scientists from BRIC-RGCB, an institution under the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), in collaboration with researchers from IISER Thiruvananthapuram, Cosmopolitan Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune.

“The biology of the host cell can significantly influence how malaria parasites respond to treatment. The parasite is not acting alone; it exploits the natural antioxidant defences present in young blood cells to protect itself from drug-induced stress,” said Dr Rajesh Chandramohanadas, senior author of the study and Principal Investigator at RGCB.

The findings could help explain why some malaria patients experience delayed parasite clearance or persistent infection despite receiving standard treatment, even without known genetic markers of drug resistance.

BRIC-RGCB Director Dr Beena Pillai said the discovery highlights the importance of understanding host-parasite interactions in improving malaria treatment strategies.

The researchers believe future therapies could target not only the parasite but also the cellular environment that enables its survival.

The study may open new approaches to improving the effectiveness of existing anti-malarial drugs, particularly among children, anaemic patients, and individuals recovering from blood loss or infections, who often have increased reticulocyte levels.

With malaria continuing to affect millions globally, the discovery provides a new perspective on why some infections persist and how treatment outcomes may be improved.

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