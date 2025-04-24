Malaika Arora "Stretches Into Bliss" By Executing The Seated Side Bend Pose

Malaika Arora is committed to her well-being rituals. The actress often shares glimpses of her fitness diaries on Instagram. Her workout posts inspire us to take care of our mental and physical health. It is not a secret that Malaika swears by yoga. After all, incorporating asanas into your daily routine can enhance flexibility, build core strength and improve mindfulness.

Now, Malaika has shared a video on Instagram highlighting the importance of stretching. In the clip, she can be seen performing the Seated Side Bend Pose, aka a variation of Parsva Sukhasana.

According to Malaika Arora, this particular exercise can improve your posture. The physical activity is especially beneficial to those who have a desk job and are forced to sit in one place for long periods. The video shows Malaika sitting on her yoga mat with her legs folded backwards. She keeps her hands behind her head. After that, the fitness expert bends to the right side and repeats the position with the other side. In the text layout, Malaika recommends performing the exercise 10 times on each side.

Her caption read, “Stretching into bliss.”

Here are the top 5 benefits of seated side bend pose

1. Lateral flexibility of spine

Since the lateral movement deeply stretches your body from within, targeting your intercostal and oblique muscles, it helps in keeping your spine flexible.

2. Lung capacity

This pose stretches your rib cage, creating more space for the lungs to expand. Expect a boost in oxygen intake, enhanced breathing efficiency and alleviation of shallow breathing.

3. Digestive organ stimulation

You can feel a gentle compression and release while performing Parsva Sukhasana. This stimulates your stomach and intestines, aiding in digestion and offering detoxification.

4. Neck and shoulders de-stress

Prolonged sitting can cause neck and shoulder stiffness. Executing this asana, however, releases tension in these muscles, promoting relaxation.

5. Calms nervous system

Like every other yoga asana, the Seated Side Bend Pose, combined with mindful breathing, can activate the parasympathetic nervous system. It helps in reducing anxiety, mental fatigue and anxiety. It also aids in restoring balance.

Practice seated side bend pose today to achieve these benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.