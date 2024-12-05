From ABC Juice To Avocado Toast: Malaika Arora Gives A Glimpse Of Her Healthy Diet

Malaika Arora Shares A Glimpse Of Her Daily Meals: Try Now

Malaika Arora is a self-proclaimed foodie, but she always prioritizes her health. She often indulges in her favourite dishes and shares glimpses of her special meals with her huge fanbase. Her dedication to a balanced diet, alongside her rigorous fitness regime, is truly inspiring. But have you ever thought about what she eats on a typical day? Well, wonder no more. Malaika has shared a sneak peek into her daily meals on Instagram. In a video posted by the star, she can be seen giving her fans a glimpse into the healthy eating habits she follows every day. Malaika Aroras's caption reads, “Here is a sneak peek of what's been on my plate lately.”

Check out what all Malaika Arora eats throughout the day

1. Morning drink

The video begins with Malaika revealing that she begins her day much earlier, but later, at 10 a.m., she typically drinks her ABC (Apple, Beetroot, Carrot) juice, which comes packed with a hint of ginger, which prevents the body from bloating or gas. She says, “Hi, Good morning. It's me, Malaika. It's 10 am, and I am having my ABC juice. I start my day way earlier, but at 10 am, I have my ABC juice—Apple Beetroot Carrot with some ginger.”

2. Morning snack

Next to the flavourful drink comes a healthy and yummy “avo toast.” Talking about it, Malaika says, “It's 12 o'clock, and I am having my Avo toast. Believe it or not, it is not bread. It's made with Avocado and eggs. That's my 12 o'clock meal, my snack.”

3. Lunch

At 2:30 pm, Malaika shows us her lunch. It is another Indian dish that has multiple health benefits. Tasting it, the actress states, “It's 2:30 in the afternoon, it's just time for lunch, and my favourite khana is khichdi. I love it. With all the sabzis in it, I think it's the most wholesome for this kind of weather."

4. Evening snack

Finally, at 5 p.m., Malaika dives into a beneficial fruit snack and shows off what she has in the containers. The actress mentions that one container is filled with blueberries while the other has cherries. All set to dive into them, she says that they're "very good" and "full of antioxidants."

Malaika Arora didn't reveal what she ate for dinner. It seems that hinting at this, she mentioned in her caption, “Should I drop a PART 2?"

We are quite amazed by Malaika's healthy diet. Are you?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.