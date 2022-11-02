8 Reasons Why You Should Add More Magnesium To Your Diet

Eating magnesium-rich foods helps improve your quality of sleep

Over 300 enzyme processes in the human body involve magnesium, making it a vital element. Among its various roles are boosting the immune system, controlling blood pressure, and assisting with muscle and nerve function. The human skeleton stores 50–60% of the 25 g of magnesium that an adult body carries. Muscles, soft tissues and body fluids contain the remainder.

Despite the fact that shortage symptoms are infrequent in otherwise healthy persons, most individuals do not receive enough magnesium in their diets. People should strive to reach their daily prescribed levels of magnesium because doctors associate magnesium insufficiency with a number of health issues. In this article, we discuss the many reasons why you should add more magnesium to your diet.

8 Impressive health benefits of magnesium

1. Boosts workout performance

Depending on the activity, you may require more magnesium during exercise than you do at rest. Magnesium aids in the removal of lactate, which can accumulate during exercise and lead to weariness, as well as the movement of blood sugar into your muscles. According to studies, taking magnesium supplements may help older folks and others who are magnesium deficient perform better during physical activity.

Magnesium rich foods can assist you in performing physical activities effectively Photo Credit: iStock

2. Improves bone health

Magnesium is crucial for good bone production, even though the majority of study has concentrated on the importance of calcium in bone health. According to research, consuming enough magnesium is associated with increased bone crystal formation, higher bone density, and a decreased risk of osteoporosis in women after menopause. As it helps to control the levels of calcium and vitamin D, two key minerals essential for bone health, magnesium may both, directly and indirectly, promote bone health.

3. Promotes better quality sleep

Supplemental magnesium is frequently used as a homeopathic treatment for sleep disorders like insomnia. This is so because magnesium controls a number of sleep-related neurotransmitters, including gamma-aminobutyric acid. Magnesium supplements were found to reduce the time it took patients to fall asleep in a study of older persons with insomnia.

4. Helps balance blood sugar

According to studies, almost half of individuals who have type-2 diabetes have low amounts of magnesium in their blood, which may make it more difficult for the body to efficiently control blood sugar levels. Furthermore, studies show that those who ingest additional magnesium have a reduced chance of developing type-2 diabetes. One analysis found that magnesium supplements improve insulin sensitivity, a crucial aspect of blood sugar regulation.

5. Prevents and improves diabetes

High magnesium diets have been related in studies to a decreased risk of type-2 diabetes. This might be a result of magnesium's significant contribution to insulin and glucose regulation. Insulin resistance is a condition that frequently develops before type-2 diabetes, and a magnesium deficit may make it worse. On the other hand, low magnesium levels may result from insulin resistance.

Magnesium can help control blood sugar levels in diabetics Photo Credit: iStock

6. Aids biochemical actions in the body

You have magnesium everywhere in your body. In reality, this mineral is present in and necessary for the operation of every cell in your body. Your body has 60% of its magnesium in your bones, with the remaining 40% being found in your muscles, soft tissues, and bodily fluids like blood. One of its primary functions is to serve as a cofactor, or helper molecule, in the biochemical activities that enzymes continuously carry out. More than 600 bodily reactions depend on it.

7. Reduces migraines

In addition to being painful, migraines frequently result in symptoms including nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, and noise sensitivity. According to some experts, migraineurs are more prone than the general population to suffer from a magnesium deficit. In fact, a number of studies indicate that taking magnesium supplements may help both prevent and manage migraines.

8. Improves heart health

Magnesium is crucial for maintaining the strength and health of your heart. Indeed, research demonstrates that taking supplements strong in magnesium can help lower high blood pressure, which could be a heart disease risk factor. In a different study, higher consumption of magnesium was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, attack, and hypertension.

Now that you understand the importance of eating sufficient magnesium, ensure to consume it adequately along with other healthy foods and nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.