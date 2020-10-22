10 Magnesium Food Sources Other Than Pumpkin Seeds You Must Know

Magnesium deficiency can cause nausea, vomiting and fatigue

Magnesium is important for your health in several ways. It supports several biochemical reactions in your body. It also enhances exercise performance. Consuming enough magnesium can also help you boost mental health. It also boosts heart healthy by controlling risk factors linked with heart disease like high blood pressure. According to the National Health Institute, the daily requirement of magnesium is 400-420 mg for adult men and 350-360 mg for a female adult. Pumpkin seeds are popular source of magnesium. But many are not aware of other sources of magnesium. Here's a list of other food sources of magnesium other than pumpkin seeds that you can add to your diet.

Magnesium food sources

1. Nuts

Just a handful of nuts are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Nuts like almonds, cashews and Brazil nuts are good sources of magnesium.

2. Avocado

This nutritious fruit can offer several health benefits. A medium-sized avocado contains 58 mg of magnesium. This is also helpful in weight loss.

3. Dark chocolate

Yes! You heard it right. Dark chocolate is also a good source of magnesium. Eating dark chocolate in moderation can offer iron, copper, magnesium and many other essential nutrients.

4. Legumes

Legumes are one of the superfoods for vegetarians. These are a major source of protein for those following a vegan diet. You can add legumes to your diet and reap some amazing health benefits.

5. Tofu

It is also a good protein source for vegetarians. It is rich in calcium, iron, magnesium and much more. You can also tofu to your salads, sandwiches and several other dishes.

6. Banana

Bananas are easily available. These are well-known sources of potassium. A banana can also offer you magnesium. Adding banana to diet can help you lower blood pressure numbers.

7. Whole grains

Whole grains are loaded with fibre. Grains like wheat, oats, buckwheat and barley are good magnesium sources. Adding whole grains to diet can help control diabetes risk.

8. Leafy greens

It is advised to add vegetables to your daily diet. Green leafy vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients. Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens which can offer magnesium and other essential nutrients.

9. Seeds

Other than pumpkin seeds, flax seeds and chia seeds are also good sources of magnesium. You can prepare a mixture of nuts and seeds and consume those to beat hunger pangs.

10. Quinoa

Quinoa is loaded with protein. It is gluten-free and high in fibre. It contains magnesium as well as other essential minerals. It can also boost gut health.

