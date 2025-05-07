Do You Really Need Magnesium Supplements? Watch Out For These Symptoms Of A Deficiency

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in numerous bodily functions. It is a vital electrolyte involved in energy production, muscle function, nerve function, protein synthesis, bone development, and the production of DNA and RNA. Recently, magnesium supplements have gained popularity for their potential to address various health issues. However, many people are unaware of whether they are consuming enough magnesium. Magnesium deficiency often goes undiagnosed, as symptoms may not arise until levels become severely low. Individuals with diabetes, absorption issues, chronic diarrhea, and celiac disease are at a higher risk of magnesium deficiency. Here, we have a list of signs and symptoms of magnesium deficiency that you shouldn't ignore.

Signs and symptoms of magnesium deficiency

1. Muscle cramps and spasms

Unexplained muscle cramps or spasms, especially in the legs are one of the earliest symptoms of magnesium deficiency. These cramps can be painful and occur randomly or during periods of physical activity.

2. Fatigue and weakness

Low magnesium levels can lead to a general feeling of tiredness or lack of energy. As magnesium deficiency affects nerve signaling and potassium levels in muscle cells, these may cause fatigue and weakness, respectively.

3. Osteoporosis

Magnesium deficiency is one of the risk factors for osteoporosis. Long-term deficiency can impact bone density and increase the risk of osteoporosis.

4. Irritability and mood changes

Feelings of anxiety, depression, or irritability can occur in dividuals with low levels of magnesium. Studies indicate that magnesium supplementation can help improve depression symptoms. Deficiency may also contribute to other mood disorders.

5. High blood pressure

Magnesium deficiency may increase the risk of hypertension which is a strong risk factor for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. Magnesium supplementation can also help control high blood pressure.

6. Irregular heartbeat

Irregular heartbeats or palpitations is a potentially severe effect of magnesium deficiency.

More severe deficiency can lead to seizures.

To combat magnesium deficiency, focus on adding magnesium-rich foods to your diet. Some of the best food sources include dark chocolate, bananas, whole grains, fatty fishes, nuts, legumes, seeds, leafy greens and avocado.

For those struggling to get enough magnesium through diet alone, supplements can be considered, but it's important to consult with your doctor before starting any supplementation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.