Lungs: Tips To Keep Your Lungs Strong And Healthy

Practicing breathing exercises helps improve our lung health

The lungs are one of the most integral and vital organs in our bodies. Lungs are known for absorbing oxygen which facilitates numerous functions in our bodies. It is ideal to take good care of our lungs to ensure better health and longevity.

There are various ways in which one can alter one's lifestyle to improve and maintain the good health of their lungs. In this article, we list lifestyle changes and choices that ensure your lungs stay healthy and strong.

8 lifestyle changes to keep your lungs healthy:

1. Avoid air pollution

Depending on the day, the outdoor's air may occasionally be unhealthy to breathe. Understanding how contact with outdoor air pollution impacts your health and effective methods to reduce extended exposure can help you and your family stay healthy. Natural disasters and climate change can both have an immediate effect on lung health.

2. Stop smoking

Lung cancer is primarily caused by cigarette smoking among other causes. Breathing can become more challenging due to cigarette smoke's ability to constrict airways. It results in persistent lung edoema or inflammation, which can cause chronic bronchitis. Cigarette smoke damages lung tissues over time and could lead to cancerous developments.

3. Avoid catching infections

Our lungs are particularly vulnerable to infections, especially as we get older. Wash frequently with warm water and soap, and try to keep hands as far away from the face as possible. Consuming a lot of fruits and vegetables, as well as plenty of water helps as these foods include nutrients that promote a strong immune system.

4. Exercise regularly

The most crucial thing we can do for the health of our lungs is to exercise regularly. Our lungs work harder and our hearts beat more quickly when we exercise. For our muscles to be fuelled, our body requires extra oxygen. In order to deliver that oxygen while also releasing more carbon dioxide, our lungs work harder.

5. Get check-ups regularly

Even when you are feeling well, routine checkups can help prevent diseases. Particularly essential in the case of lung disease, which can occasionally go unnoticed until it is severe. The doctor might monitor your breathing and pay attention to your concerns while doing a checkup.

6. Practice breathing exercises

Thorough oxygen exchange is achieved by deep breathing, which also helps to clear the lungs. Practicing breathing exercises helps improve our lung capacity as well.

7. Stay hydrated

The need of drinking enough water for the body as a whole extends to the lungs. The mucosal linings of the lungs remain thin by maintaining a healthy level of hydration by consuming fluids throughout the day. The lungs perform better as a result of the thinner lining.

8. Laugh more

Laughing is a great way to strengthen the abdominal muscles and expand our lung capacity. Furthermore, it cleans your lungs by releasing adequate stale air to open up additional lung spaces for fresh air.

In conclusion, simple yet effective lifestyle changes can not only improve the health of our lungs but also provide better functioning of them. Make sure to follow these tips regularly to ensure their benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.