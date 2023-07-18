Lungs: Monsoon Might Worsen Asthma Symptoms; Try These Remedies For Better Lung Health

You are encouraged to seek necessary medication to prevent worsening of asthma during monsoon

The monsoon season is marked by rain and warm hearty foods. Every time it rains in India, we can get a variety of warming snacks with tea or coffee. With the arrival of the monsoon in the Indian subcontinent after an agonisingly hot summer, we may observe the uplifted attitudes of people.

Seasonal illnesses like the common cold, flu, typhoid, cholera, and hepatitis A are brought on by the monsoon climate shift. Patients with asthma commonly have asthma episodes on chilly, muggy, and wet days. Your activities may be hindered by mild or severe asthma episodes, or occasionally they may even become life-threatening. Hence, it is essential to take steps towards managing asthma throughout. Keep reading as we share easy remedies that can help manage your asthma during the monsoon.

6 Remedies to help manage asthma in monsoon:

1. Eucalyptus essential oil

Due to their anti-inflammatory qualities, essential oils may be used to treat asthma. The eucalyptus essential oil is one of them. It was claimed that breathing eucalyptus essential oil vapours may also be beneficial for asthma sufferers. Research has shown that essential oils, like eucalyptus, release potentially harmful compounds, which is something you should be aware of. These chemicals might exacerbate asthma symptoms, but more research is required.

2. Fig water

Put three figs in a cup of water to soak. Eat them on an empty stomach the following morning. Additionally, sip some water. Figs relax the airways which can help improve the quality of breathing and make it easier. It can also help, lessen phlegm, and enhance respiratory health.

3. Breathing exercises

Regular breathing exercises may reduce the symptoms of asthma and enhance mental health, according to a review of the literature. It might also lessen the requirement for rescue drugs. The workouts are meant to lessen excessive breathing. They may consist of using the nose to breathe and slow breathing while holding the breath. The effectiveness of breathing exercises for asthma requires further study. This shouldn't be done during an attack.

4. Caffeinated drinks

Asthma is thought to be treated by caffeine, which can be found in black, green, and coffee. It functions similarly to theophylline, a common asthma drug, in opening up the airways. The most recent accessible evaluation of the literature, from 2010, revealed that caffeine may temporarily help breathing in persons with asthma for up to four hours. However, there isn't enough proof to demonstrate that caffeine can lessen asthmatic symptoms.

5. Lavender oil

Another essential oil with potential is lavender. According to a study, breathing in diffused lavender essential oil may lessen asthmatic inflammation caused by allergens. Lavender oil shouldn't be used in an emergency, just like other complementary therapies.

6. Acupuncture

Thin needles are inserted into certain body sites during this conventional Chinese medicine procedure. There is little evidence that acupuncture is effective as an asthma treatment, despite the claims of some asthmatics that it reduces their symptoms.

In order to prevent the development of bacteria inside the house, proper ventilation and sunshine exposure in the rooms are needed. This is another effective way to better manage asthma. You are encouraged to seek necessary medication from a health professional. Make sure to follow a healthy diet and work out sufficiently for better lung health. A healthy lifestyle can help further boost your lung health and reduce asthma symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.