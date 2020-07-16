Lung Cancer: Take A Note Of These 6 Steps To Reduce Your Lung Cancer Risk

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide

Lungs play a vital role in the respiration process. Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. Lung cancer requires immediate attention as it is a life-threatening condition. Symptoms of lung cancer usually occur when it has reached the advanced stage. Some of these symptoms are- persistent cough, shortness of breath, pain in chest, unintentional weight loss, bone pain, frequent headaches, blood in cough and hoarseness. Several factors can contribute to the risk of lung disease. Family history is one of the factors which cannot be controlled. There are several modifiable factors too which can put you at a higher risk. Here are some steps one can follow to control the risk of lung cancer.

Ways to control lung cancer risk

1. Reduce tobacco use

According to WHO, Tobacco smoke has more than 7000 chemicals, at least 250 are known to be harmful and at least 69 are known to cause cancer. Worldwide, tobacco use is the single greatest avoidable risk factor for cancer mortality and kills more than 8 million people each year, from cancer and other diseases.

If you find it hard to quit tobacco you must seek medical help.

Smoking is one of the major causes of lung cancer

2. Avoid second-hand smoke

Exposure to second-hand smoke is also deadly for your health. WHO explains, there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke, which causes more than 1.2 million premature deaths per year and serious cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Almost half of the children regularly breathe air polluted by tobacco smoke in public places, and 65 000 die each year from illnesses attributable to second-hand smoke.

You should prevent exposure to second-hand smoke as much as possible. Quitting smoking will also help promote a smoke-free environment for your loved ones.

3. Reduce indoor pollution

Exposure to pollutants is also harmful to your lung health. Wear a mask before stepping out when pollution levels are high. You should also ensure a healthy environment at home. Clean your house more often and control indoor pollution.

4. Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet is beneficial for your overall health. Studies suggest that a well-balanced diet can help boost lung health. Make sure that your diet contains optimum quantity of fruits and vegetables.

Choose a healthy diet to reduce the risk of lung cancer

5. Exercise regularly

The health benefits of regular exercise are endless. It is good for your physical as well as mental health. You should exercise more often for healthy lungs too. It is advised to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day for a healthy body.

6. Keep a check on the symptoms

Early diagnosis helps in controlling the health risks linked with the condition. Do not miss the symptoms of lung cancer. You can also choose regular screenings for early diagnosis especially if there is a family history of the disease.

