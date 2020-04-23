Looking For A Healthy And Balanced Diet? Here's A Complete Diet Plan Our Nutritionist Explains

A balanced diet will provide you all necessary nutrients

A balanced diet with optimum nutrients is extremely necessary for a healthy body. You might have heard this a thousand times that you are what you eat. Your diet not only affects your body weight but a healthy diet can boost immunity as well as reduce the risk of several diseases. Diet can also affect your mental health. When at home you can make all necessary changes in your diet and fit all nutrients in your diet. During this lockdown make sure that you consume a healthy and balanced diet throughout the day. To answer all your questions about what to eat and when, we spoke to Priyanka Agarwal, dietician and nutritionist from Max hospital.

Healthy eating at home: Here's a complete diet plan

"Always keep in mind that no single food is a superfood and no single nutrient is a magic nutrient," tells Priyanka.

Priyanka explains, "Optimum intake of nutrients can be achieved by following a balanced diet which contains macro and micronutrients. People usually think about the macronutrients that are protein, carbs, energy and fats but they generally forget about the micronutrients which include minerals and vitamins that also play an important role in boosting immunity."

"To follow a balanced diet one should keep in mind that they should consume from each food group and those are- milk and milk products, cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, pulses and legumes, nuts and oils and meat and poultry (for non-vegetarian). Along with all food group hydration is very important," she adds.

Here's a your complete guide to a healthy and balanced diet as explained by Priyanka.

Breakfast

A healthy breakfast can comprise of protein and cereals. You can choose any one of the following healthy options:

Oats or besan cheela with egg or curd for protein

Vegetable poha with some sprouts in it

Vegetable dalia with curd or buttermilk

Beans with whole wheat bread

Omelette with whole wheat bread

Choose a healthy nutritious breakfast to start your day

Lunch and dinner

Lunch and dinner should comprise a variety of food items. Always try to start your lunch and dinner with veggies or salad.

Chapattis (use multi-grain flour with bajra, jowar, chana, oats and bran)/ Brown Rice with season vegetables

Whole Dal

Curd/ Raita

Sometimes one can include different items like wheat pasta, soya rolls, paneer roll, sauteed vegetables with garlic bread.

Include a variety of foods to your lunch

Mid Snacks

Always choose healthy options while snacking. Following are some options to choose from-

Yogurt with chopped fruits, sprouts chaat, a handful of nuts and seeds, roasted makhana, popcorn without butter, khandvi, dhokla, a bowl of fresh fruits or three beans salad.

To keep body hydrated include natural drinks like coconut water, vegetable fresh juice, lemon water, buttermilk, cinnamon tea, tulsi tea or green tea.

(Priyanka Agarwal department of dietetics & nutrition Max Multi Speciality Centre Noida)

