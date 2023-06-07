Look Out For These Signs Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

It's important to ensure adequate intake of Vitamin B12 through the diet or supplements

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is an essential nutrient that our body requires for multiple functions. It plays a crucial role in the formation of red blood cells, DNA synthesis, and the proper functioning of the nervous system. Vitamin B12 is commonly found in animal-based foods such as beef, chicken, fish, dairy products, and eggs. It's also available in dietary supplements such as tablets, capsules, and injections.

Vitamin B12 deficiency occurs when the body is not getting enough Vitamin B12. This can happen due to inadequate intake of Vitamin B12 in the diet, or by the body's inability to absorb the nutrient from the food. Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause a wide range of symptoms. Continue reading as we share some of the common signs of a Vitamin B12 deficiency.

12 Signs you might have Vitamin B12 deficiency:

1. Fatigue and weakness

One of the most common symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency is fatigue and weakness. You may feel tired even after getting enough sleep or doing minimal physical activity.

2. Pale or yellow skin

A lack of B12 can cause the production of red blood cells to slow down and this can cause anaemia. This could result in very pale skin or yellowing of the skin in some cases.

3. Cognitive impairment

Cognitive impairment or brain fog is another common symptom of B12 deficiency. Your ability to concentrate and your memory can be affected if you have a deficiency.

4. Mouth ulcers

One of the early signs of vitamin B12 deficiency is mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores. These sores can be painful and can make it difficult to eat or drink.

5. Tingling sensations

Vitamin B12 plays a role in the health of the nerves and a deficiency can cause tingling sensations in the hands and feet. This sensation may feel like pins and needles or a burning sensation.

6. Difficulty walking

A lack of B12 can cause damage to the nerves that are responsible for controlling the muscles in the legs. This can cause difficulty walking or balance issues.

7. Shortness of breath

A deficiency in vitamin B12 can cause a decrease in red blood cells and this can lead to shortness of breath.

8. Constipation or diarrhoea

The gut is lined with cells that absorb vitamin B12, and a deficiency can lead to changes in gut function. This could result in either constipation or diarrhoea.

9. Loss of appetite

A lack of vitamin B12 can cause a loss of appetite. This can make it challenging to eat a balanced and healthy diet.

10. Vision changes

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause vision changes such as blurred vision, double vision, or light sensitivity.

11. Mood changes

A deficiency in vitamin B12 can cause changes in mood such as depression, anxiety, and irritability.

12. Muscle weakness

B12 is needed for the formation of healthy muscle tissue. A deficiency can cause muscle weakness or even muscle wasting over time.

Overall, it's important to ensure adequate intake of Vitamin B12 through the diet or supplements to prevent deficiency and maintain optimal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.