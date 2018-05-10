Living With Lupus: 8 Best Home Remedies For Lupus

Women are more prone to lupus than men

Lupus is an autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the healthy tissues instead of the foreign invaders in the body. This results in persistent inflammation affecting the joints, lungs, kidneys, endocrine glands and the brain. Its symptoms are quite similar to other diseases such as Lyme disease, thyroid disorders and fibromyalgia, which is why it usually goes undiagnosed. Women are more prone to lupus than men. In India, 8-9 people in a group of one lakh are affected with lupus. And this condition is worse when it affects kids, men and older adults. While some lupus patients may lead a normal life, some patients may even succumb to the disease. Experts are not very sure of the causes of this condition but they believe that it is a combination of genetics and environmental factors. Chronic infections, stress and reaction of some medications are also believed to be the cause of lupus.

Lupus flares up can occur at any time. Therefore, in order to lead a healthy life with lupus, early diagnosis and prompt treatment is important. Medication can help you with better management of lupus, but what we recommend here is home remedies.

Listed below are 8 most effective home remedies for lupus. Take note.

1. Turmeric

Curcumin is an active ingredient in turmeric which can prove effective in the treatment of autoimmune diseases like lupus. You can include turmeric in your daily diet for this. Turmeric milk is one of the best remedies for the same. Add one teaspoon of turmeric to a cup of milk and heat it. You can also add honey to enhance the taste. However, it is not suitable for people with gallbladder problems. So check with your doctor before using turmeric for lupus.

Lupus: Turmeric reduces inflammation from lupus

2. Ginger

Ginger is a powerful home remedy for a number of health conditions; lupus is one of them. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of turmeric reduce pain and swelling in joints. Ginger can be added to your diet in a number of ways. You can drink ginger tea or add ginger juice to fresh fruits and vegetables. To know how much ginger can be used, check with your doctor.



3. Apple cider vinegar

Health practitioners believe that lupus patients suffer from a deficiency of hydrochloric acid and, one way of adding it to your body is by using apple cider vinegar. It increases hydrochloric acid production in the body. It aids detoxification and enhances nutrient absorption. You can prepare an apple cider vinegar drink for this purpose. Add a teaspoon of raw apple cider vinegar to a glass of warm water. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon in this and drink it 3 times a day, 20 minutes before your meals.





Lupus: Apple cider vinegar enhances nutrient absorption

Lupus: Apple cider vinegar enhances nutrient absorption

4. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is one of the healthiest varieties of oil. It helps you balance the negative responses of the immune system on your body. Besides this, it has many other health benefits to offer like controlling cholesterol, blood sugar and improving digestion. For this, you can add virgin coconut oil to your beverages and use it for cooking. Be mindful of the portions.

Lupus: Coconut oil balances the negative response of the immune system

Lupus: Coconut oil balances the negative response of the immune system

5. Epsom salt

Fatigue is a common symptom of lupus. To get rid of it, we recommend an Epsom salt bath. Epsom salt improves magnesium absorption in the body and aids the removal of toxins. It also helps in reducing inflammation and joint pain. All you need to do is add a cup of Epsom salt to your bath water and mix it well. Now soak in this water for 10 to 20 minutes for relief. This, however, is not recommended for diabetics and kidney patients.

6. Tulsi or Holy basil

Stress is the primary cause of lupus flare ups. To modulate your body's response to stress, you can use Tulsi or Holy basil. This herb is enriched with antioxidant and ant-inflammatory properties. It promotes a sense of well-being, relieves fatigue and improves organ function. For this you can chew a few basil leaves every day. Or you can prepare an herbal tea using this herb and drink it twice or thrice a day. Steep a teaspoon of basil leaves in a cup of water for about 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain it, add some honey and drink it.

Lupus: Tulsi regulates stress levels and prevents lupus flare-ups

Lupus: Tulsi regulates stress levels and prevents lupus flare-ups

7. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are also quite effective for lupus because it is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids which reduces inflammation in lupus patients. 30 grams of flaxseeds in a day can be quite helpful for lupus patients. It also improves kidney function in lupus patients. Kidney or renal failure is a complication of lupus.

Lupus: 30 grams of flaxseeds in a day can be helpful for lupus

Lupus: 30 grams of flaxseeds in a day can be helpful for lupus

8. Green tea

One of the healthiest teas in the world can alleviate lupus symptoms as well. In a study, it was found that green tea extracts given to patients for 12 weeks reduced the number of lupus flare-ups.

Lupus: Green tea reduces lupus flare-ups

Lupus: Green tea reduces lupus flare-ups

