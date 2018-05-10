Living With Lupus: 8 Best Home Remedies For Lupus

Highlights
- Women are more prone to lupus than men
- Lupus flares up can occur at any time
- Green tea can alleviate lupus symptoms
Lupus flares up can occur at any time. Therefore, in order to lead a healthy life with lupus, early diagnosis and prompt treatment is important. Medication can help you with better management of lupus, but what we recommend here is home remedies.
Listed below are 8 most effective home remedies for lupus. Take note.
1. Turmeric
Curcumin is an active ingredient in turmeric which can prove effective in the treatment of autoimmune diseases like lupus. You can include turmeric in your daily diet for this. Turmeric milk is one of the best remedies for the same. Add one teaspoon of turmeric to a cup of milk and heat it. You can also add honey to enhance the taste. However, it is not suitable for people with gallbladder problems. So check with your doctor before using turmeric for lupus.
2. Ginger
Ginger is a powerful home remedy for a number of health conditions; lupus is one of them. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of turmeric reduce pain and swelling in joints. Ginger can be added to your diet in a number of ways. You can drink ginger tea or add ginger juice to fresh fruits and vegetables. To know how much ginger can be used, check with your doctor.
3. Apple cider vinegar
Health practitioners believe that lupus patients suffer from a deficiency of hydrochloric acid and, one way of adding it to your body is by using apple cider vinegar. It increases hydrochloric acid production in the body. It aids detoxification and enhances nutrient absorption. You can prepare an apple cider vinegar drink for this purpose. Add a teaspoon of raw apple cider vinegar to a glass of warm water. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon in this and drink it 3 times a day, 20 minutes before your meals.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Coconut oil
Coconut oil is one of the healthiest varieties of oil. It helps you balance the negative responses of the immune system on your body. Besides this, it has many other health benefits to offer like controlling cholesterol, blood sugar and improving digestion. For this, you can add virgin coconut oil to your beverages and use it for cooking. Be mindful of the portions.
5. Epsom salt
Fatigue is a common symptom of lupus. To get rid of it, we recommend an Epsom salt bath. Epsom salt improves magnesium absorption in the body and aids the removal of toxins. It also helps in reducing inflammation and joint pain. All you need to do is add a cup of Epsom salt to your bath water and mix it well. Now soak in this water for 10 to 20 minutes for relief. This, however, is not recommended for diabetics and kidney patients.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Tulsi or Holy basil
Stress is the primary cause of lupus flare ups. To modulate your body's response to stress, you can use Tulsi or Holy basil. This herb is enriched with antioxidant and ant-inflammatory properties. It promotes a sense of well-being, relieves fatigue and improves organ function. For this you can chew a few basil leaves every day. Or you can prepare an herbal tea using this herb and drink it twice or thrice a day. Steep a teaspoon of basil leaves in a cup of water for about 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain it, add some honey and drink it.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are also quite effective for lupus because it is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids which reduces inflammation in lupus patients. 30 grams of flaxseeds in a day can be quite helpful for lupus patients. It also improves kidney function in lupus patients. Kidney or renal failure is a complication of lupus.
8. Green tea
One of the healthiest teas in the world can alleviate lupus symptoms as well. In a study, it was found that green tea extracts given to patients for 12 weeks reduced the number of lupus flare-ups.
Photo Credit: iStock
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.