Sweating is usually your body's way of cooling itself. After a workout, on a hot day, or during a stressful moment, sweating is expected. But when you suddenly start sweating without any clear reason, especially along with chest discomfort, breathlessness, nausea or unusual tiredness, it deserves attention.

In some people, sudden sweating can occur during a heart attack. It may be one of the first signs, even before severe chest pain develops. The sweating can be heavy and cold, with your skin feeling clammy rather than warm.

Why can a heart problem cause sweating?

Your heart and nervous system are closely connected. When the heart is under significant stress, such as during a heart attack, the body activates its sympathetic nervous system. This is part of the body's emergency response. It can increase heart rate, raise blood pressure and stimulate sweat glands.

The result may be sudden sweating that seems disproportionate to what you are doing.

This type of sweating is sometimes described as cold sweat. You may feel clammy, weak or light-headed. It can happen while you are resting, sitting at your desk or doing a routine activity.

Sweating becomes more concerning when it comes with other symptoms

Sweating by itself does not mean you have a heart problem. Fever, anxiety, low blood sugar, hormonal changes, infections and some medicines can also make you sweat.

The combination of symptoms matters.

Pay attention if sudden sweating occurs with:

Chest pressure, tightness, heaviness or discomfort

Pain or discomfort spreading to the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw

Shortness of breath

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness or a feeling that you may faint

Unusual weakness or sudden exhaustion

A racing, irregular or unusually slow heartbeat

A feeling of uneasiness accompanied by physical symptoms

A heart attack does not always look like dramatic chest pain. Some people have milder or less typical symptoms. Older adults and people with diabetes may be less likely to experience classic chest discomfort because nerve damage or other factors can alter how symptoms are felt.

When sweating appears during ordinary activity

There is another pattern worth noticing. If you repeatedly become unusually sweaty while walking, climbing stairs or doing household work that previously did not cause much sweating, especially when this is accompanied by breathlessness or chest discomfort, it should be discussed with a doctor.

Your exercise tolerance can change for several reasons. Heart disease is one possibility, particularly when the change is new or getting worse.

For example, if you previously walked for 30 minutes comfortably but now develop sweating, breathlessness and fatigue after 10 minutes, that change is more useful information than simply saying you sweat a lot.

What about sweating at night?

Night sweats have many possible causes and are not usually a direct sign of a heart attack. A warm room, infection, hormonal changes, certain medicines and other conditions can cause them.

However, if unexplained sweating at night is accompanied by chest discomfort, breathlessness, palpitations or repeated episodes of waking up feeling unwell, it is worth getting evaluated rather than assuming it is only a sleep or temperature issue.

When should you seek urgent help?

If you suddenly develop heavy sweating together with chest discomfort, difficulty breathing, fainting, severe weakness or pain spreading to the arm, jaw, back or shoulder, seek emergency medical care immediately.

Do not wait for the symptoms to become severe. Do not drive yourself if you are feeling faint or seriously unwell.

If the symptoms settle after a few minutes, that does not necessarily mean the episode was harmless. Some heart problems can cause symptoms that come and go.

Know what is normal for your body

The useful clue is often a change from your usual pattern.

If you have always been someone who sweats easily, sweating alone is less specific. If you suddenly start having episodes of unexplained cold sweating, particularly with other physical symptoms, the change matters.

Keep track of when it happens, what you were doing, how long it lasted and whether you experienced chest discomfort, breathlessness, dizziness or palpitations. This information can help your doctor decide whether you need tests such as an ECG, blood tests or other cardiac evaluation.

Your body does not always give you a clear warning before a heart problem. Sudden unexplained sweating can be one of those less obvious signals. When it appears alongside other symptoms, especially at rest or with minimal activity, it is safer to take it seriously.

(By Dr Rajesh U Bhat, Interventional Cardiologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore)

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