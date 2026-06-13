Many people associate having a tumour with symptoms such as headaches, seizures, blurry vision, extreme fatigue, and weakness in the arms and legs. However, recent research has revealed another potential sign of a brain tumour: observable changes in memory, mood, personality, or behaviour. These changes can occur gradually, which may lead to misinterpretation as being caused by depression, stress, ageing, or other known mental health conditions.

One unexpected sign of a tumour is memory loss, especially when the tumour affects the areas of the brain involved in learning, information formation, or recall. An individual experiencing these changes may forget recent conversations, appointments, names, or tasks required for their day. They might also find it challenging to concentrate, follow instructions, or respond as quickly or efficiently as they did before the onset of these changes. Family members often notice these alterations in behaviour before the individual does.

In addition to memory loss, emotional changes are common symptoms of brain tumour. Depending on the tumour's location, individuals may experience rapid emotional shifts without clear reasons, such as irritability, anxiety, depression, anger, or overwhelming sadness. Over time, these emotional changes may worsen and lead to a decreased ability to engage in previously enjoyed hobbies.

Personality changes can create additional challenges for families. For instance, someone who was once calm and friendly may become aggressive, impulsive, withdrawn, or behave inappropriately in social situations. Research indicates a connection between tumours in the frontal lobe of the brain and impairments in judgment, decision-making, and emotional regulation. Individuals who were once warm and engaging may seem to lose their former selves entirely.

It is crucial to remember that memory loss, mood instability, or personality changes do not automatically indicate the presence of a brain tumour. Many other physical and mental health issues can produce similar symptoms. However, if these symptoms persist, progress, and are accompanied by headaches, seizures, vision changes, or loss of balance, it is essential to seek medical evaluation promptly. The earlier a brain tumour is diagnosed, the better the potential for a positive outcome and improved quality of life.

(Dr. Aditya Gupta, Director - Neurosurgery & Cyberknife, Artemis Hospital Gurugram)

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