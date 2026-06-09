Body hair grooming has become increasingly common among men, whether for hygiene, comfort, sports performance, or appearance. From trimming chest hair to shaving underarms and grooming intimate areas, many men wonder if removing body hair offers any real health benefits. While body hair grooming can contribute to comfort and make certain hygiene practices easier, experts say it is largely a matter of personal preference rather than a medical necessity. Contrary to popular belief, body hair itself is not unhygienic. Good hygiene depends more on regular bathing, proper skincare, and cleanliness than on the amount of hair on the body. However, grooming habits can influence sweat retention, body odour, and skin health. The key is to understand both the benefits and potential risks associated with shaving and trimming. According to dermatologists, safe grooming practices are essential to avoid skin irritation, cuts, infections, and other complications.

Does Body Hair Affect Hygiene?

According to Dr. Ramanjit Singh, Associate Director, Dermatology, Medanta Gurugram, body hair is not inherently dirty or unhealthy. "Good hygiene is largely related to how clean you keep yourself, including both your skin and body hair. Simply having body hair does not make a person unhygienic," he explains. Regular bathing and proper cleansing remain the most important factors for maintaining personal hygiene, regardless of whether someone chooses to keep or remove body hair.

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Can Trimming Help With Sweat and Odour?

One area where trimming may offer some practical advantages is sweat management. Hair in areas such as the underarms and groin can trap sweat, creating an environment where bacteria thrive and produce body odour. Trimming body hair may reduce sweat retention and make these areas easier to clean. "Trimmed body hair holds less sweat and may help reduce odour retention, especially during the summer months," says Dr. Singh. This is one reason many athletes and fitness enthusiasts prefer to keep body hair short or trimmed, particularly in regions prone to excessive sweating.

Are There Any Direct Health Benefits?

Experts emphasise that trimming or shaving body hair does not directly improve health or prevent disease. While grooming may support comfort and cleanliness, there is no scientific evidence suggesting that removing body hair makes a person healthier overall. "It can indirectly contribute to better odour control and personal comfort, but it does not provide any major medical or health advantage," Dr. Singh notes.

The Risks of Shaving Body Hair

Although grooming is generally safe, shaving can sometimes cause skin problems if done incorrectly. Common issues include:

Cuts and nicks

Razor burns

Skin irritation

Ingrown hairs

Folliculitis (infection of hair follicles)

Minor skin infections

Sensitive areas such as the groin require extra caution because the skin is thinner and more prone to injury. "Improper shaving techniques or unclean tools can increase the risk of irritation and infection, particularly in delicate areas," warns Dr. Singh.

How To Groom Safely

Dermatologists recommend following a few simple precautions:

Use clean and sharp grooming tools Apply shaving gel or cream to reduce friction Shave in the direction of hair growth Moisturise the skin after shaving Avoid sharing razors Replace blades regularly

Maintaining proper skin hydration can also help minimise post-shaving irritation and dryness.

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Is Laser Hair Reduction a Better Option?

For men looking for a longer-term solution, laser hair reduction has become increasingly popular. "Laser hair reduction performed under a dermatologist's supervision can offer safer and more effective results while reducing the risk of common shaving-related skin complications," says Dr. Singh. However, laser treatments may not be suitable for everyone and should always be performed by qualified professionals. Trimming or shaving body hair is primarily a personal grooming choice rather than a health requirement. While trimming may help reduce sweat retention, body odour, and improve comfort, body hair itself is not unhygienic. The most important factors for skin and body health remain good hygiene practices and safe grooming habits. Whether you prefer a clean-shaven look, trimmed hair, or natural body hair, the healthiest approach is one that prioritises skin care, cleanliness, and comfort while minimising the risk of irritation or injury.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.