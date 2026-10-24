Doctor Reveals The Biggest Fat Loss Myths People Need To Stop Believing

Losing weight is not easy. Many struggle to lose extra kilos despite trying different diets and workout plans. Some even take risky steps, including unsafe surgeries, to achieve their desired body shape. But what if some of the things people believe about weight loss are actually wrong?

Progress can also be slow, which can leave many frustrated. Gastroenterologist Palaniappan Manickam recently shared some important facts to help people understand fat loss better and busted several common myths that many still believe.

On Instagram, the health expert explained that calories, protein and strength training play an important role in losing body fat. Walking regularly can also help, but poor sleep can make fat loss harder.

Dr Palaniappan Manickam clarified that you cannot choose to lose fat only from the belly. It is also possible to lose body fat without seeing a change in total body weight.

Even healthy foods can lead to weight gain if a person eats more calories than their body needs. He added that artificial sweeteners are not actually worse than sugar.

According to Better Health, there is no magic food or special diet that can make body fat disappear. The best way to lose weight is to make small changes in your habits, eat balanced meals and stay physically active.

Every person needs a different amount of energy depending on their age, body size, gender, activity level, genes and if they are pregnant or breastfeeding. Eating healthy foods that provide important nutrients is also essential. At the same time, it is best to limit food items that have lots of calories.

Instead of following every new diet trend or expecting quick results, knowing the facts can help people follow a healthier plan for weight loss.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.