Stress and anxiety don't just affect the mind; they can have a direct impact on the digestive system as well. When the body is under pressure, the gut often reacts in noticeable ways and changes in bowel movements lead to discomfort and irregular digestion. It can make everyday functions like digestion and “poop patterns” more sensitive than usual.

In the recent episode of Doctor vs Internet, Max Kushnir, Chief Science Officer of Sova Health and a geneticist, explains why periods of stress often come with unexpected stomach issues. He shares how we developed the fight-or-flight response to deal with danger through evolution. However, for most of human history, stress was only about two things: “What can I eat?” and “How do I avoid being eaten?” "There were no jobs, mortgages, or in-laws to worry about, just survival," Max adds.

Over the last few centuries, new stresses like financial insecurity have appeared. But our bodies haven't had time to evolve a separate response for them. Physiologically, your body can't tell the difference between a tiger and an overdue bill. It thinks, “I'm in danger,” and releases the same cortisol and adrenaline. Those hormones race through your body, flipping certain systems on and others off. One of the first switches it shuts down is digestion.

"One third of the calories we get from our food are spent on digesting the food we just eat. In stressful situations, we need the energy to tackle the situation right now and our body can't rely on the energy we will get after digestion. So, as a fight or flight response, our body shuts down the digestion process so that we can use the saved energy to solve our immediate problem," Max explains.

That is why, in order to keep your bowel movements stable, one needs to take care of their mental health. A calmer mind often leads to a healthier, more regular digestive system.

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