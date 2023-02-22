Liver: Obesity Can Increase Your Risk Of Fatty Liver Disease; Make These Lifestyle Changes Today

Being obese can increase your risk of getting fatty liver disease

One of the body's most vital organs is the liver. It aids in digestion, produces proteins to rebuild and repair damaged cells, stores the iron the body requires, transforms foods into energy, and helps the body fend off infections. Normal liver composition includes a minor amount of fat. It is commonly known that drinking alcohol excessively has negative effects on the liver.

There is a widespread belief that this is the primary cause of cirrhosis and other severe, frequently fatal liver illnesses. Obesity is a significant contributing factor as well. Fatty deposits accumulate in the liver as a result of both binge drinking and obesity. NAFLD, short for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, is the diagnosis.

In order to lower your risk of liver diseases, it is important to take active steps towards lowering your risks. One cut factor is overcoming or preventing obesity. Many of our lifestyle choices can lead to obesity. Similarly, lifestyle changes can also help overcome obesity. Read on as we share simple lifestyle tips to reduce your risk of NAFLD and obesity.

Make these lifestyle changes today to overcome obesity:

1. Draw realistic goals

When individuals decide to alter their eating behaviours, they should put more of an emphasis on improving their health than on losing weight. Individuals should choose realistic, manageable goals that they are willing to complete and keep rather than joining the newest diet craze. People must also choose a target date goal that is doable.

2. Eat healthy not less

Having a healthy, balanced diet shouldn't promote the exclusion of specific foods or food groups unless absolutely necessary for medical reasons. To meet their bodies' nutritional needs, people should eat a range of foods. Also, it's crucial to choose varied portions of each item within each category because each group provides a variety of nutrients.

3. Address your feelings

People occasionally use food to control their emotions, and they might not even be aware of it. A person may overeat while they are not hungry if they are feeling happy, unhappy, bored, enthusiastic, lonely, or stressed. Feel encouraged to pause and consider if you are actually hungry or are eating to cope with their current feelings in order to prevent emotional eating.

4. Get good sleep

Sleeping is typically associated with resting. A restful night's sleep has additional benefits for your body and mind. It affects glucose metabolism, neuroendocrine cells, and other processes necessary for the efficient operation of the body. For instance, insufficient sleep can affect hormones that regulate hunger, which can result in overeating and obesity.

5. Drink ample water

Drinking enough water is crucial for good health in general. A person's fluid requirements are influenced by their overall health, body weight, and level of physical activity. When used in place of calorie-containing beverages like ordinary soda, plain water has no calories and can aid in weight management and calorie restriction.

6. Make exercising fun

It shouldn't be difficult to exercise. It should be enjoyable and something you really anticipate doing. Many individuals believe that working out entails lifting large amounts of weight and working up a sweat in the gym. Exercise has many different benefits, not just that one. You may ensure that you engage in some form of physical activity, be it through cycling, swimming, dancing, etc.

Altering your lifestyle and making healthy choices will not only reduce your risk of liver diseases and obesity but also improve your quality of life. These lifestyle changes can boost your overall health and promote longevity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.