Lifestyle Guru Explains How Too Much Protein Can Backfire If Consumed Improperly

You have to agree that protein has become the new buzzword. From gym trainers and dietitians to your friend who recently switched to eating clean, everybody seems to be focused on having a protein-packed diet. But anything consumed in excess is never a good idea – and that holds true for protein as well.

Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho recently weighed in on the matter. According to him, “high-protein diets can be life-changing, but only when done right. Too much protein, too little hydration, and poor planning can quietly stress your kidneys, impact metabolism, and even slow down your results.”

5 Essentials To Balance Protein Intake

1. Hydration Is Not Optional

Protein metabolism produces nitrogen-based waste like urea and ammonia. Your kidneys rely on sufficient water to filter these efficiently. Without enough fluids, toxins linger longer in the bloodstream, leading to fatigue, brain fog, and elevated urea or creatinine over time.

2. Balance Is Everything

Protein should never replace complex carbs or healthy fats entirely. Carbs aid hydration and glycogen storage, while good fats support hormone function and joint health. Extreme protein intake, especially in the form of powders, can disrupt this balance.

3. Quality Over Quantity

Choose complete and clean protein sources, including wild fish, free-range eggs, lentils, sprouts, nuts, and seeds. Avoid heavily processed protein bars or isolates loaded with artificial sweeteners, which may burden your gut and liver.

4. Listen To Your Biofeedback

Unexplained fatigue, swelling, changes in urine colour, or body odour can signal protein overload or dehydration. Your body always sends cues – do not ignore them.

5. Get Medical Guidance

Always consult a certified healthcare provider before making major dietary changes, especially if you have kidney, liver, thyroid, or metabolic concerns. Some individuals with renal sensitivities or gout may react adversely to excess protein.

Luke Coutinho warns that those allergic to specific protein sources like whey, soy, nuts, and eggs should avoid them and seek alternatives. Pregnant women, children and individuals on medication should adjust protein intake under medical supervision.

In conclusion, he states that while protein is vital, hydration, balance, and personalisation make it safe and effective.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.