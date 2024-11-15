Lifestyle Coach Shares The Biggest Secret To Maintaining Healthy Lifestyle

Luke says, "It'sactuallyquite simple. If you're willing to accept simplicity as a luxury"

A healthy lifestyle can help you thrive as you navigate various stages of life. We all know that making healthy choices is not always easy. While finding time to exercise regularly or cook nutritious meals can be challenging, the reward of a healthier life makes it worthwhile. In an Instagram video, life fitness coach Luke Coutinho shares his daily hack to stay motivated. He offers practical tips for staying on track with wellness goals.

Luke says, “It's actually quite simple. If you're willing to accept simplicity as a luxury, if you're willing to understand it is the simplest things in life that get us the most beautiful achievements. I want you to remember how good you feel after a workout. I want you to pause and reflect after a workout and just soak in that feeling. I feel so good. I feel so energetic.”

He adds, “You sleep well at night and you wake up filled with energy. I want you to pause and reflect. I want you to fall in love with that feeling. Remember that feeling of how good you feel, how energetic you feel when you sleep deeply at night. You had a great meal, you feel light, you feel energetic, you feel happy. You meditated this morning or before sleep and you felt so calm and so good about yourself. Spend time in nature. You got a sunset, you got a sunrise. Pause, reflect. Fall in love with that feeling. Remember that feeling.”

In his previous post, Luke Coutinho shared the benefits of khapli wheat over processed wheat. Luke said that while individuals with celiac disease should avoid wheat and gluten, the rest of the population does not need to eliminate it from their diets. Emphasising the importance of wheat quality, he added, “It's the quality of wheat that matters....you take any natural food and process it you change it completely at a bio structural level and that affects how it works in your body...nature and processed worked very differently in the body.”

Follow Luke Coutinho's fitness mantra for a healthy life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.