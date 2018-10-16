Lifestyle Changes To Prevent Breast Cancer In Young Women

The incidence of breast cancer in males is quite rare.

Breast cancer is the common cause of death among women. Breast cancer can occur in both men and women. However, the incidence of breast cancer in males is quite rare. The disease is caused when breast cells grows out of control. Breast cancer can begin in different parts of the breast, though in most cases it begins in the ducts or lobules. Breast cancer can also spread or metastasize in the other parts of the body. The most common symptom of breast cancer can be a mass or formation of lump in the breast tissue. However, young girls need not worry as lifestyle modification can be helpful in the prevention of breast cancer. Right food choices, physical activity and limiting smoking and alcohol are the key factors that reduce the risk of breast cancer among women. These lifestyle changes are easy, effective, and extremely simple which can aid in preventing breast cancer.

Some lifestyle changes that will help reduce the risk of breast cancer in women:

1. Fiber-rich diet:

Your diet should focus on dark green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits. Plant pigments called flavonoids have anticancer properties, and people who consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables seem to enjoy a reduced risk of breast cancer. Some common foods containing flavonols and flavones include onions, broccoli, cauliflower, eggplant, celery, lettuce, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, apples, oranges, melons, black tea, coffee, green tea, chamomile tea and whole grains. Therefore, a fiber-rich diet can be beneficial.

2. Manage your weight:

If you are overweight or obese it can increase the risk of breast cancer. This is especially true after menopause and for women who gain weight as they age. After menopause, most of your estrogen comes from fat tissue. Excess fat tissue can increase the risk of breast cancer by raising the estrogen levels. Also, women who are overweight tend to have higher levels of insulin, yet another hormone. Higher insulin levels have also been linked to some cancers, including breast cancer. Therefore, it is essential to exercise regularly in order to stay fit. You should include walking, aerobics, swimming or cycling in your daily routine.

3. Limit alcohol and smoking:

We all know that excessive drinking and smoking can lead to poor health outcomes. If you drink or smoke on a regular basis, it should be avoided. Excessive drinking and smoking increases the risk of other cancers as well like lung cancer.

4. Avoid packaged foods:

We all know that packaged or frozen foods taste good and are super convenient. But as a matter of fact, these foods are loaded with harmful chemicals and preservatives. Hence, you should limit the intake of these foods. It is best to eat home cooked food. Also, avoid eating unhealthy fats and sugary stuff like cakes, donuts and other bakery stuff.

5. Restricting meat:

In general, processed food especially processed meats should be avoided. You should avoid consuming hot dogs, bologna, salami, ham, sausage and bacon as they are can cause colorectal cancer as well as breast cancer. If you are a non-veg lover, you should eat fresh meat prepared at home. Add them into your sandwiches, soups or salads.

